CONCERT LES PLUS BEAUX AVE MARIA DU MONDE Parc thermal Vittel
CONCERT LES PLUS BEAUX AVE MARIA DU MONDE Parc thermal Vittel, lundi 19 août 2024.
CONCERT LES PLUS BEAUX AVE MARIA DU MONDE Parc thermal Vittel Vosges
Lundi
Le Festival Baroque d’Auvergne présente pour la 28ème année l’ensemble « Mozarteum », chanteurs d’Opéra, pour un grand concert des plus beaux Ave Maria du monde.
Avec la participation de Marta Studzinska, voix de soprano, Stanislaw Duda, voix de baryton-basse accompagnés de Bogumila Gizbert-Studnicka au piano.
Compte tenu du niveau des artistes, une participation financière est demandée.Tout public
10 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-08-19 18:00:00
fin : 2024-08-19
Parc thermal Chapelle Saint Louis
Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est francoisblaison88@orange.fr
L’événement CONCERT LES PLUS BEAUX AVE MARIA DU MONDE Vittel a été mis à jour le 2024-02-22 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE