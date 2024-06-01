Concert Gospel Chapelle St Antoine Chapelle Saint-Antoine Plouezoc’h
Concert Gospel Chapelle St Antoine Chapelle Saint-Antoine Plouezoc’h, samedi 1 juin 2024.
Concert Gospel Chapelle St Antoine Chapelle Saint-Antoine Plouezoc’h Finistère
La chapelle Saint-Antoine accueille la chorale Au hasard des oiseaux qui nous fera vibrer au son de chants Gospel.
Début : 2024-06-01 19:00:00
fin : 2024-06-01 20:30:00
Chapelle Saint-Antoine 20 place du bourg
Plouezoc’h 29252 Finistère Bretagne CONTACT@LESAMISDESAINTANTOINE.ORG
