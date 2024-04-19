CONCERT DE JAZZ 4TET BOLTRO Péniche NIAGARA Nancy, vendredi 19 avril 2024.

CONCERT DE JAZZ 4TET BOLTRO Péniche NIAGARA Nancy
Vendredi
Le Niagara Jazz Club présentera le Vendredi 19 Avril 2024 à 20h à bord de la Péniche Niagara(Quai Sainte-Catherine à Nancy)… Le 4 tet Greg LAMY, Flavio BOLTRO, Gautier LAURENT, Jean-Marc ROBIN. 60 places uniquement(toutes assises)
Les billets sont disponibles dès maintenant directement sur la billetterie du site www.niagara.eu. Aucun billet ne pourra être acheté à l’entrée.Adultes
30 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-19 20:00:00
fin : 2024-04-19 22:00:00
Péniche NIAGARA 1 Quai Ste-Catherine
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
