CONCERT « AND BOTANIC » Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit
CONCERT « AND BOTANIC » Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit, vendredi 5 avril 2024.
Groupe de rock alternatif montpelliérain à la croisée des scènes post-punk et psychedelic ! à 21h au BAR CASSE PAS LA TÊTE. Gratuit
Début : 2024-04-05 21:00:00
fin : 2024-04-05
Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie
