Clermont-Ferrand Philippe Roche – Et Dieu Créa…La Voix LA COMEDIE DES VOLCANS, 20 avril 2024, CLERMONT FERRAND. Philippe Roche – Et Dieu Créa…La Voix LA COMEDIE DES VOLCANS. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-20 à 19:00 (2023-11-22 au ). Tarif : 22.0 à 22.0 euros. adresse : 21 avenue Edouard Aynard Un intriguant « performer » vocal à l’humour redoutable ! Le même artiste qui, de son premier cri à aujourd’hui, vient vous raconter son histoire… et la vôtre. Car l’épopée de la voix est notre point commun à tous. Il s’agit bien d’un spectacle d’humour. Mais avec Philippe Roche, ce chanteur capable de reprendre n’importe quelle voix, vous connaitrez les secrets de cet organe si quotidien… Dieu créa… la voix en 7 jours. Philippe Roche, en jouera pendant 1h30 ! Philippe Roche Philippe Roche Votre billet est ici LA COMEDIE DES VOLCANS CLERMONT FERRAND 15 bd Louis Chartoire 63100 22.0

