FREEWAY JAM ♫HOMMAGE A JEFF BECK♫ Dimanche 21 avril, 20h30 Cherrydon 30€
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-21T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-21T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-21T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-21T23:59:00+02:00
Ouverture 19H
21H: FREEWAY JAM – Concert Hommage à JEFF BECK
Michael LEE FIRKINS ( Guitare )
Stuart HAMM ( Basse)
Chad WACKERMAN ( Batterie )
PARKING GRATUIT
Possibilité de restauration sur place pizzas
PAF: 30 €
Infoline & Réservations Chris: 06 64 80 30 85
_____________________________________________________________
Cherrydon 7 chemin de saint lambert, 13821 La Penne-sur-Huveaune La Penne-sur-Huveaune 13821 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur