Stéphane en concert LE ZEPHYR – 35410 CHATEAUGIRON Châteaugiron Jeudi 18 avril 2024, 20h30

La chanteuse suisse, d'un « Nouveau départ », en concert au Zéphyr.

Stéphane

La chanteuse suisse, d'un « Nouveau départ », en concert au Zéphyr. Elle s'appelle Stéphane et ce n'est pas commun. Souvent renvoyée à la masculinité de son prénom, Stéphane, a choisi d'appeler son premier album, sorti début 2023, Madame. 12 titres, 12 variations sur l'amour, thème central de son disque.

LE ZEPHYR – 35410 CHATEAUGIRON
15, Avenue Pierre Le Treut – 35410 chateaugiron
Châteaugiron

