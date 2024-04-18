Stéphane en concert LE ZEPHYR – 35410 CHATEAUGIRON Châteaugiron, 18 avril 2024 20:30, Châteaugiron.

La chanteuse suisse, d'un « Nouveau départ », en concert au Zéphyr. Jeudi 18 avril 2024, 20h30

Stéphane

La chanteuse suisse, d’un « Nouveau départ », en concert au Zéphyr.

Elle s’appelle Stéphane et ce n’est pas commun. Souvent renvoyée à la masculinité de son prénom, Stéphane, a choisi d’appeler son premier album, sorti début 2023, Madame. 12 titres, 12 variations sur l’amour, thème central de son disque.

LE ZEPHYR – 35410 CHATEAUGIRON 15, Avenue Pierre Le Treut – 35410 chateaugiron Châteaugiron Châteaugiron 35410 Ille-et-Vilaine