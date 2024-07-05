Festival Music and Lights Château de Bellocq Bellocq, 5 juillet 2024, Bellocq.

Bellocq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Premier festival français consacré aux années 80 et 90.

Spectacle Hommage à Queen : Giuseppe Malinconico, le chanteur principal du groupe, a été décrit par de nombreux fans comme le meilleur Freddie Mercury après la légende elle-même et sa performance live en est la preuve.

Un spectacle Goldman avec le groupe « En Passant » retraçant la grande période Pop Rock des années 80-90 ..

2024-07-05

Château de Bellocq Rue du Château

Bellocq 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



France’s first festival dedicated to the 80s and 90s.

Queen tribute show: Giuseppe Malinconico, the band’s lead singer, has been described by many fans as the best Freddie Mercury after the legend himself, and his live performance is proof of this.

A Goldman show with the group « En Passant » retracing the great Pop Rock period of the 80s and 90s.

Primer festival francés dedicado a los años 80 y 90.

Espectáculo tributo a Queen: Giuseppe Malinconico, vocalista del grupo, ha sido descrito por muchos fans como el mejor Freddie Mercury después de la propia leyenda, y su actuación en directo es prueba de ello.

Espectáculo Goldman con el grupo « En Passant » rememorando la gran época del Pop Rock de los años 80 y 90.

Das erste französische Festival, das den 80er und 90er Jahren gewidmet ist.

Queen-Tribute-Show: Giuseppe Malinconico, der Leadsänger der Band, wurde von vielen Fans als der beste Freddie Mercury nach der Legende selbst beschrieben, und seine Live-Performance ist der Beweis dafür.

Eine Goldman-Show mit der Band « En Passant », die die große Pop-Rock-Periode der 80er und 90er Jahre nachzeichnet.

