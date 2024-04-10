Chantier participatif : plantation d’une haie aux Jardins du Ricotier – Mercredi 10 avril Jardins du Ricotier Fenouillet, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

Chantier participatif : plantation d’une haie aux Jardins du Ricotier – Mercredi 10 avril Les Jardins du Ricotier ont besoin de bras supplémentaires pour finaliser la plantation de la haie champêtre ! Mercredi 10 avril, 09h30, 14h00 Jardins du Ricotier Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-10T09:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T12:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-10T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-10T16:00:00+02:00

Cette haie, à base d’essences locales, vise à restaurer la biodiversité.

Un nouveau chantier participatif est organisé le mercredi 10 avril matin (9h30-12h) et/ou après midi (14h-16h).

Tenue recommandée : anorak, bottes, gants de jardin et bêche, et s’habiller chaudement !

Pour s’inscrire, contactez Maud Beucher

Jardins du Ricotier Allée des Ramiers, 31150 Fenouillet Fenouillet 31150 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Contact : m.beucher@cocagnehautegaronne.org, 06 60 62 07 05, https://www.cocagnehautegaronne.org/

jardin participatif