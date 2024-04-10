Chantier participatif Chessy-les-Prés, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

Chantier participatif Chessy-les-Prés
Du 10 au 18 avril CHESSY LES PRES Chantier participatif, construction chaux, chanvre Kerterre , réservé aux personnes expérimentées. De 9h à 18h au Domaine de Bois Gérard. Plus d’information dans le semaines à venir. Contact + 33(0)6 07 02 97 02 ora@boisgerard.fr .
Début : 2024-04-10
fin : 2024-04-18
Bois Gérard
Chessy-les-Prés 10130 Aube Grand Est ora@boisgerard.fr
