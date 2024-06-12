38e Festival du Film de Cabourg – Journées Romantiques Centre-ville Cabourg, 12 juin 2024, Cabourg.

Cabourg,Calvados

Déjà plus de 30 ans d’amour et de passion au Festival du Film de Cabourg ! Plus que jamais, le cœur est à l’honneur à Cabourg. Venez retrouver l’esprit romantique et vibrer à l’unisson avec vos artistes préférés, au rythme des projections de leurs films et des événements publics, ouverts à tous les amoureux du cinéma et de la musique.

Programme et détails communiqués ultérieurement..

Vendredi 2024-06-12 fin : 2024-06-16 . .

Centre-ville

Cabourg 14390 Calvados Normandie



Over 30 years of love and passion at the Cabourg Film Festival! More than ever, the heart is in the spotlight at Cabourg. Come and rediscover the spirit of romance and vibrate in unison with your favorite artists, to the rhythm of their film screenings and public events, open to all lovers of cinema and music.

Program and details to be announced.

Más de 30 años de amor y pasión en el Festival de Cine de Cabourg Más que nunca, el corazón está en el punto de mira en Cabourg. Venga a redescubrir el espíritu del romanticismo y vibre al unísono con sus artistas favoritos, al ritmo de sus proyecciones y actos públicos, abiertos a todos los amantes del cine y la música.

Programa y detalles por anunciar.

Bereits mehr als 30 Jahre Liebe und Leidenschaft beim Filmfestival von Cabourg! Mehr denn je steht in Cabourg das Herz im Mittelpunkt. Lassen Sie sich von der romantischen Stimmung anstecken und schwingen Sie mit Ihren Lieblingskünstlern im Rhythmus ihrer Filmvorführungen und öffentlichen Veranstaltungen, die allen Film- und Musikliebhabern offen stehen.

Programm und Einzelheiten werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité