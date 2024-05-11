La troupe du Jamel Comedy Club Centre Culturel Sarlat-la-Canéda, 11 mai 2024, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne

Une troupe d’humoristes devenue historique, précurseur et révélatrice de talents.

Véritable pépinière de talents depuis plus de 15 ans, la troupe du Jamel Comedy Club met en lumière les nouvelles stars du Stand-up qui, saison après saison, font l’unanimité auprès du public et de la presse. Créé et initié par Jamel Debbouze en 2006, le Jamel Comedy Club est devenu le premier « label » humour français..

2024-05-11

Centre Culturel

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A troupe of comedians that has gone down in history as a trailblazer and talent spotlight.

A veritable breeding ground for talent for over 15 years, the Jamel Comedy Club troupe brings to light new stand-up stars who, season after season, win unanimous acclaim from audiences and the press alike. Created and initiated by Jamel Debbouze in 2006, the Jamel Comedy Club has become France’s leading comedy label.

Un grupo de cómicos que ha pasado a la historia como pionero y foco de talento.

Verdadero vivero de talentos desde hace más de 15 años, la compañía Jamel Comedy Club ha dado a conocer a nuevas estrellas del stand-up que, temporada tras temporada, han obtenido el reconocimiento unánime del público y de la prensa. Creado y puesto en marcha por Jamel Debbouze en 2006, el Club de la Comedia Jamel se ha convertido en el primer sello cómico de Francia.

Eine mittlerweile historische Komikertruppe, die als Vorreiter und Entdecker von Talenten gilt.

Seit über 15 Jahren ist der Jamel Comedy Club eine echte Talentschmiede und bringt neue Stars der Stand-up Comedy ins Rampenlicht, die Saison für Saison das Publikum und die Presse begeistern. Der Jamel Comedy Club wurde 2006 von Jamel Debbouze gegründet und initiiert und hat sich zum ersten « Label » für französischen Humor entwickelt.

