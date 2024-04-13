Concert – [Tuba or not tuba] Les fils de teuhpu Fat Bastard Gang Band Centre Culturel Sarlat-la-Canéda, 13 avril 2024, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne

En partenariat avec l’association le Sillon !

Restauration et buvette sur place

1. Dès 19h00 Bonus fanfare

Vous êtes bien là, détendus, le bar est ouvert et on vous réserve un accueil en fanfare, histoire de vous chauffer les oreilles et le coeur avant d’attaquer la soirée.

2. The fat bastard Gang band

le Fat Bastard Gang Band, c’est le métissage des cultures à travers la musique. Puisant leurs sources dans leur « bastard » musique, le groupe mélange et aromatise sa musique cuivrée de multiples épices.

3. Les fils de teuhpu

Débridée et extrêmement déjantée, à consonances ska, jazz, calypso, tzigane, rock’nroll, punk et tout un tas d’autres influences !.

2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 . EUR.

Centre Culturel

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In partnership with the association le Sillon!

Catering and refreshments on site

1. From 7:00 p.m. Bonus fanfare

The bar is open, and we’re ready to welcome you with a fanfare to warm your ears and hearts before the evening begins.

2. The fat bastard Gang band

the Fat Bastard Gang Band is all about blending cultures through music. Drawing their inspiration from their own « bastard » music, the band mixes and flavors their brassy sound with a multitude of spices.

3. Les fils de teuhpu

Unbridled and extremely crazy, with sounds of ska, jazz, calypso, gypsy, rock?nroll, punk and a whole host of other influences!

En colaboración con la asociación Sillon

Catering y refrescos in situ

1. A partir de las 19.00 h Bonus brass band

El bar está abierto y le daremos la bienvenida con una banda de música que calentará sus oídos y su corazón antes de empezar la velada.

2. La banda Fat Bastard Gang

the Fat Bastard Gang Band se dedica a fusionar culturas a través de la música. Inspirándose en su propia música « bastarda », la banda mezcla y aromatiza su sonido bronco con toda una serie de especias.

3. Les fils de teuhpu

Desenfrenados y extremadamente locos, con sonidos de ska, jazz, calypso, gypsy, rock?n?roll, punk y un sinfín de influencias

In Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Le Sillon!

Essen und Trinken vor Ort

1. Ab 19.00 Uhr Bonus Fanfare

Sie sind entspannt, die Bar ist geöffnet und wir heißen Sie mit einer Blaskapelle willkommen, um Ihnen die Ohren und das Herz zu wärmen, bevor der Abend beginnt.

2. The fat bastard Gang band

die Fat Bastard Gang Band steht für die Vermischung der Kulturen durch die Musik. Die Band, die ihre Quellen in ihrer « Bastard »-Musik findet, mischt und aromatisiert ihre kupferfarbene Musik mit zahlreichen Gewürzen.

3. Die Söhne von teuhpu

Zügellos und extrem verrückt, mit Ska-, Jazz-, Calypso-, Zigeuner-, Rock?nroll-, Punk- und einer ganzen Reihe anderer Einflüsse!

