Chanter la paix Cathédrale de Bayeux Bayeux, 12 mai 2024 18:30, Bayeux.

Bayeux,Calvados

150 choristes et musiciens venus de Normandie, Allemagne, Belgique, Grande-Bretagne se réunissent à Ouistreham et donneront deux grands concerts à Ouistreham et Bayeux pour chanter la paix et la fraternité.

1ère partie : « Chants de Fraternités » arrangement de Noël Letertre

2éme Partie : « MisaTango », œuvre pour chœur, piano, quintette à cordes, bandonéon et mezzo soprane. Sous la direction du chef invité : Denis Thuillier. En présence du compositeur argentin Martin Palmeri..

2024-05-12 18:30:00 fin : 2024-05-12 . .

Cathédrale de Bayeux

Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie



150 choristers and musicians from Normandy, Germany, Belgium and Great Britain gather in Ouistreham for two major concerts in Ouistreham and Bayeux to sing for peace and fraternity.

part 1: « Chants de Fraternités » arranged by Noël Letertre

part 2: « MisaTango », a work for choir, piano, string quintet, bandoneon and mezzo soprano. Conducted by guest conductor Denis Thuillier. In the presence of Argentine composer Martin Palmeri.

150 coralistas y músicos de Normandía, Alemania, Bélgica y el Reino Unido se reúnen en Ouistreham para ofrecer dos grandes conciertos en Ouistreham y Bayeux y cantar las alabanzas de la paz y la fraternidad.

parte 1: « Chants de Fraternités » arreglado por Noël Letertre

parte 2: « MisaTango », obra para coro, piano, quinteto de cuerda, bandoneón y mezzosoprano. Dirigida por el director invitado Denis Thuillier. Con la presencia del compositor argentino Martín Palmeri.

150 Chorsänger und Musiker aus der Normandie, Deutschland, Belgien und Großbritannien kommen in Ouistreham zusammen und werden zwei große Konzerte in Ouistreham und Bayeux geben, um von Frieden und Brüderlichkeit zu singen.

1. Teil: « Chants de Fraternités » (Lieder der Brüderlichkeit), arrangiert von Noël Letertre

teil 2: « MisaTango », ein Werk für Chor, Klavier, Streichquintett, Bandoneon und Mezzosopran. Unter der Leitung des Gastdirigenten: Denis Thuillier. In Anwesenheit des argentinischen Komponisten Martin Palmeri.

