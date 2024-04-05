L’ENVOLÉE – GUTEN TAG MADAME MERKEL Capendu, 5 avril 2024, Capendu.

Capendu,Aude

THÉÂTRE SEUL EN SCENE avec LES OISEAUX DE MINERVE par ANNA FOUNIER (75)

JEUNE PUBLIC + 12 ANS

DURÉE 1H15

GUTEN TAG, MADAME MERKEL est un seul en scène épique et satirique sur la vie d’Angela Merkel. C’est l’histoire de cette politicienne sans charisme, comme elle aime à se définir elle-même, devenue la femme la plus puissante du monde. Avec une dizaine d’autres personnages à ses côtés, de Bismarck à Vladimir Poutine en passant par Nicolas Sarkozy, on suit sa vie de la chute du mur du Berlin jusqu’à la fin de sa carrière de chancelière, découvrant ainsi sous l’angle intime cette femme de pouvoir secrète à l’intelligence politique redoutable..

2024-04-05 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-05 . EUR.

Capendu 11700 Aude Occitanie



THÉÂTRE SEUL EN SCENE with LES OISEAUX DE MINERVE by ANNA FOUNIER (75)

YOUNG AUDIENCE + 12 YEARS

RUNNING TIME 1H15

GUTEN TAG, MADAME MERKEL is an epic, satirical one-woman show about the life of Angela Merkel. It’s the story of how this uncharismatic politician, as she likes to call herself, became the most powerful woman in the world. With a dozen other characters at her side, from Bismarck to Vladimir Putin to Nicolas Sarkozy, we follow her life from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the end of her career as chancellor, getting an intimate look at this secretive woman of power with formidable political intelligence.

THÉÂTRE SEUL EN SCENE con LES OISEAUX DE MINERVE de ANNA FOUNIER (75)

PÚBLICO JOVEN + 12 AÑOS

DURACIÓN 1H15

GUTEN TAG, MADAME MERKEL es un espectáculo épico y satírico en solitario sobre la vida de Angela Merkel. Es la historia de cómo esta política poco carismática, como a ella le gusta llamarse, se convirtió en la mujer más poderosa del mundo. Con una docena de personajes a su lado, desde Bismarck a Vladimir Putin y Nicolas Sarkozy, seguimos su vida desde la caída del Muro de Berlín hasta el final de su carrera como Canciller, obteniendo una visión íntima de esta mujer de poder reservado con una formidable inteligencia política.

THEATER ALLEIN AUF DER BÜHNE mit LES OISEAUX DE MINERVE von ANNA FOUNIER (75)

JUNGES PUBLIKUM + 12 JAHRE

DAUER 1 STD. 15 MIN

GUTEN TAG, MADAME MERKEL ist ein episches und satirisches Einzelstück über das Leben von Angela Merkel. Es ist die Geschichte einer uncharismatischen Politikerin, wie sie sich selbst gerne bezeichnet, die zur mächtigsten Frau der Welt wurde. Mit einem Dutzend anderer Figuren an ihrer Seite, von Bismarck über Nicolas Sarkozy bis hin zu Wladimir Putin, verfolgen wir ihr Leben vom Fall der Berliner Mauer bis zum Ende ihrer Karriere als Bundeskanzlerin und lernen so diese geheime Machtfrau mit ihrer furchterregenden politischen Intelligenz aus einer intimen Perspektive kennen.

