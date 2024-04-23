Café Papote Café des Parents Auterive
Café Papote Café des Parents Auterive, mardi 23 avril 2024.
Café Papote Café Papote proposé par le Centre Social le Foyer d’Auterive Mardi 23 avril, 10h00 Café des Parents Sur adhésion au Foyer – Atelier gratuit
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-23T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-23T11:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-23T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-23T11:30:00+02:00
Le Centre Social le Foyer d’Auterive propose de nouveau un Café-Papote, pour le mois d’avril.
Rendez-vous le mardi 23/04, à 10h au Café des Parents (780 route d’Espagne), pour échanger autour du thème « Intimité et sexualité de l’enfant ».
parentalité débat
