CAFÉ DES ARTS DE LA SCÈNE LA PETITE BRASSERIE Cirey-sur-Vezouze, dimanche 21 avril 2024.
C’ est le petit coin restauration qui accompagnera la brocante vintage ! Au menu, le café théâtre des arts de la scène, vous propose: assiette type brasserie, merguez ou blanche, frites et salade, gaufre gourmande et café.
Tarif: 15€ par personne.
Réservation conseillée au 06 37 53 77 59Tout public
Début : 2024-04-21 11:00:00
fin : 2024-04-21 14:00:00
18 Chemin du Baron
Cirey-sur-Vezouze 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est aasc54480@gmail.com
