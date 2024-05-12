Brocante vide greniers QUAI DE BERNOUET Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Brocante vide greniers QUAI DE BERNOUET Saint-Jean-d’Angély, dimanche 12 mai 2024.
Brocante vide greniers QUAI DE BERNOUET Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Dans un cadre bucolique nous vous attendons avec de nombreux exposants
restauration rapide sur place
.
Début : 2024-05-12 08:00:00
fin : 2024-05-12 18:00:00
QUAI DE BERNOUET PLAN D EAU
Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine lionsclubstj@orange.fr
