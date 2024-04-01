Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche
Catégories d’Évènement:
Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche, lundi 1 avril 2024.
Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir
La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron.
La saison des brocantes revient ! Soizé (Authon-du-Perche) brocante, vide-greniers, fabrication du pain à l’ancienne et marché percheron. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-01 08:00:00
fin : 2024-04-01 18:00:00
Authon-du-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire gaec.dagonneau@orange.fr
L’événement Brocante de Soizé Authon-du-Perche a été mis à jour le 2024-03-11 par OT DU PERCHE