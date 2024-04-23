Botconf 2024 11th Edition Centre Universitaire Méditerranéen Nice
Botconf 2024 11th Edition Centre Universitaire Méditerranéen Nice, mardi 23 avril 2024.
CONFÉRENCE SUR LA LUTTE CONTRE LES ÉCOSYSTÈMES DE BOTNETS ET DE LOGICIELS MALVEILLANTS
Début : 2024-04-23
fin : 2024-04-26
Centre Universitaire Méditerranéen 65 Promenade des Anglais
Nice 06000 Alpes-Maritimes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
