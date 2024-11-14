Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect? HEC UK House Londres Grand Londres

Londres

HEC UK House Londres

Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect? HEC UK House Londres, jeudi 14 novembre 2024.

Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect? HEC UK House Londres Jeudi 14 novembre, 17h00 on registration

Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect?

blockchain @hec UK is delighted to invite you to their next online webinar:

Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect?

Thursday 14th November at 5:00pm (UK) / 6:00pm (FR)

ONLINE

The convergence of AI and blockchain technologies promises to enhance data privacy, improve usability, and create innovative solutions that address the limitations of both fields.

Blockchain has limitations regarding usability, efficiency, and scaling, while AI raises concerns about data privacy, security, and the governance of these large models.

The strong natural fit becomes apparent when looking at the underlying asset they deal with, namely data.

Blockchain technology deals with data storage, while AI evolves around data value extraction. Simply by their proximity within the data value chain, there are strong synergies, which we’re starting to uncover.

The webinar will provide a comprehensive understanding of the benefits of the AI/Blockchain market intersection, recent trends and concrete live use cases.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-11-14T17:00:00.000+00:00

Fin : 2024-11-14T18:00:00.000+00:00

1

https://www.hecalumni.fr/fr/event/blockchain-hec-uk-blockchain-and-ai-why-now-and-what-to-expect/2024/10/10/11729

HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Holborn Londres WC2B 5PZ Grand Londres

jeudi 14 novembre 2024 Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect? HEC UK House Londres Jeudi 14 novembre, 17h00 Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect? HEC UK House 43 Parker Street, London WC2B 5PS Londres Grand Londres Blockchain@hec UK: Blockchain and AI: why now and what to expect?