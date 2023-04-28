Ecriture sans écriture, par Éric Dicharry Le Bellevue, 28 avril 2023, Biarritz.

Dans le cadre de l’exposition « J’ai pour moi le vents, les astres et la mer ». Performance (lecture) suivie d’un échange informel autour de la poésie hors du livre et de « l’écriture sans écriture » (uncreative writing). Éric Dicharry est

anthropologue, poète et performeur.

Sur inscription préalable: vambellevue@gmail.com Gratuit – 25 personnes max.

Lieu : Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue

https://lesventslesastreslamer.com/.

Le Bellevue Place Bellevue

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of the exhibition « I have for me the winds, the stars and the sea ». Performance (reading) followed by an informal exchange around poetry out of the book and « writing without writing » (uncreative writing). Eric Dicharry is an anthropologist

anthropologist, poet and performer.

Registration required: vambellevue@gmail.com Free – 25 people max.

Location: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue

En el contexto de la exposición « Tengo el viento, las estrellas y el mar para mí solo ». Performance (lectura) seguida de un intercambio informal en torno a la poesía fuera del libro y la « escritura no creativa ». Éric Dicharry es antropólogo

antropólogo, poeta y performer.

Inscripción previa: vambellevue@gmail.com Gratuito – máx. 25 personas.

Lugar: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue

Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « J’ai pour moi le vents, les astres et la mer » (Ich habe für mich den Wind, die Sterne und das Meer). Performance (Lesung) mit anschließendem informellem Austausch über Poesie außerhalb des Buches und das « Schreiben ohne Schreiben » (uncreative writing). Éric Dicharry ist

anthropologe, Dichter und Performer.

Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: vambellevue@gmail.com Kostenlos – max. 25 Personen.

Ort: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue

