Ecriture sans écriture, par Éric Dicharry Le Bellevue Biarritz
Ecriture sans écriture, par Éric Dicharry Le Bellevue, 28 avril 2023, Biarritz.
Dans le cadre de l’exposition « J’ai pour moi le vents, les astres et la mer ». Performance (lecture) suivie d’un échange informel autour de la poésie hors du livre et de « l’écriture sans écriture » (uncreative writing). Éric Dicharry est
anthropologue, poète et performeur.
Sur inscription préalable: vambellevue@gmail.com Gratuit – 25 personnes max.
Lieu : Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue
https://lesventslesastreslamer.com/.
Le Bellevue Place Bellevue
Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Within the framework of the exhibition « I have for me the winds, the stars and the sea ». Performance (reading) followed by an informal exchange around poetry out of the book and « writing without writing » (uncreative writing). Eric Dicharry is an anthropologist
anthropologist, poet and performer.
Registration required: vambellevue@gmail.com Free – 25 people max.
Location: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue
En el contexto de la exposición « Tengo el viento, las estrellas y el mar para mí solo ». Performance (lectura) seguida de un intercambio informal en torno a la poesía fuera del libro y la « escritura no creativa ». Éric Dicharry es antropólogo
antropólogo, poeta y performer.
Inscripción previa: vambellevue@gmail.com Gratuito – máx. 25 personas.
Lugar: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue
Im Rahmen der Ausstellung « J’ai pour moi le vents, les astres et la mer » (Ich habe für mich den Wind, die Sterne und das Meer). Performance (Lesung) mit anschließendem informellem Austausch über Poesie außerhalb des Buches und das « Schreiben ohne Schreiben » (uncreative writing). Éric Dicharry ist
anthropologe, Dichter und Performer.
Nach vorheriger Anmeldung: vambellevue@gmail.com Kostenlos – max. 25 Personen.
Ort: Espace Blanc – Le Bellevue
