Barrez / Pauline Sonnic & Nolwenn Ferry [Festival SPLATCH !] Le Bistrot de la Poste Saint-Brieuc, mercredi 17 avril 2024.

Barrez / Pauline Sonnic & Nolwenn Ferry [Festival SPLATCH !] Le Bistrot de la Poste Saint-Brieuc
Après leur formidable Tsef Zon(e) inspiré du fest-noz, Pauline Sonnic et Nolwenn Ferry partent à l’assaut d’un autre pilier de la culture bretonne, le bistrot de village, barrez en breton. Au milieu des clients, le trio de danseurs paye sa tournée en gestes et saynètes. .
Début : 2024-04-17 12:45:00
fin : 2024-04-17 13:15:00
Le Bistrot de la Poste 4 Rue Saint-Gouéno
Saint-Brieuc 22000 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne accueil@lapasserelle.info
