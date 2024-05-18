Bal Trad Place Cochon Dupuy, Rochefort (17) Rochefort
Bal Trad Place Cochon Dupuy, Rochefort (17) Rochefort, samedi 18 mai 2024.
Bal Trad avec Les Frankcis Samedi 18 mai, 20h30 Place Cochon Dupuy, Rochefort (17) 0
Début : 2024-05-18T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-18T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-05-18T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-18T23:30:00+02:00
19H30 : Ouverture des portes
20H30 : Bal
Place Cochon Dupuy, Rochefort (17) Place Cochon Dupuy, 17300 Rochefort, France Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
baltrad balfolk