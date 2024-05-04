Concert Izarrak Avenue Paul Pras Bayonne, 4 mai 2024 20:30, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le trio féminin basque Izarrak fête ses 20 ans !

Ce groupe est formé en 2003 par trois chanteuses originaires de la vallée des Aldudes : Emmanuelle Luro, Sophie Oteiza et Céline Bidart, unies par une longue amitié et leurs passions communes du chant et de leur terre natale.

Cet anniversaire sera l’occasion d’un concert original et inédit. Les filles reprendront sur scène certains de leurs «succès », mais présenteront aussi au public plusieurs nouveaux titres.

L’opportunité aussi d’un nouveau plateau de neuf musiciens pour les accompagner. Et surprise ! Plusieurs artistes invités viendront également égayer la soirée et rejoindront le trio sur scène.

A l’affiche : Botakantu, Hiruri, Maider, Patrice « Watson » Dumora, Pier Paul Berzaitz, Xiberotarrak et la compagnie Emozioa.

N’hésitez pas à venir partager ce moment, la soirée promet d’être belle !.

Basque women’s trio Izarrak celebrates its 20th anniversary!

The group was formed in 2003 by three singers from the Aldudes valley: Emmanuelle Luro, Sophie Oteiza and Céline Bidart, united by a long friendship and their shared passion for singing and their native land.

This anniversary will be the occasion for an original and original concert. The girls will cover some of their « hits » on stage, but will also present several new titles to the public.

A new line-up of nine musicians will accompany them. And surprise! Several guest artists will also liven up the evening, joining the trio on stage.

On the bill: Botakantu, Hiruri, Maider, Patrice « Watson » Dumora, Pier Paul Berzaitz, Xiberotarrak and the Emozioa company.

Don’t hesitate to come and share this moment, the evening promises to be a great one!

¡El trío femenino vasco Izarrak celebra su 20 aniversario!

El grupo fue formado en 2003 por tres cantantes del valle de Aldudes: Emmanuelle Luro, Sophie Oteiza y Céline Bidart, unidas por una larga amistad y su pasión compartida por el canto y su tierra natal.

Este aniversario será la ocasión de un concierto original y único. Las chicas interpretarán sobre el escenario algunos de sus éxitos, además de presentar varias canciones nuevas.

También será la ocasión de que las acompañe una nueva formación de nueve músicos. Y, ¡sorpresa! Varios artistas invitados amenizarán la velada, acompañando al trío en el escenario.

En el cartel: Botakantu, Hiruri, Maider, Patrice ‘Watson’ Dumora, Pier Paul Berzaitz, Xiberotarrak y la compañía Emozioa.

No dudes en venir a disfrutar, ¡seguro que será una gran velada!

Das baskische Frauentrio Izarrak feiert sein 20-jähriges Bestehen!

Diese Gruppe wurde 2003 von drei Sängerinnen aus dem Tal der Aldudes gegründet: Emmanuelle Luro, Sophie Oteiza und Céline Bidart, die durch eine lange Freundschaft und ihre gemeinsame Leidenschaft für den Gesang und ihre Heimat vereint sind.

Dieses Jubiläum wird die Gelegenheit für ein originelles und neuartiges Konzert bieten. Die Mädchen werden auf der Bühne einige ihrer « Erfolge » wiederholen, aber dem Publikum auch mehrere neue Titel vorstellen.

Außerdem werden sie von einer neuen Gruppe von neun Musikern begleitet. Und eine Überraschung! Mehrere Gastkünstler werden den Abend ebenfalls auflockern und das Trio auf der Bühne begleiten.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Botakantu, Hiruri, Maider, Patrice « Watson » Dumora, Pier Paul Berzaitz, Xiberotarrak und das Ensemble Emozioa.

Zögern Sie nicht, diesen Moment zu teilen, der Abend verspricht, schön zu werden!

