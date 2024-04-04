TIKEN JAH FAKOLY- LA CIGALIERE Avenue de Béziers Sérignan, 4 avril 2024, Sérignan.

Sérignan,Hérault

Figure majeure du reggae et du continent africain, Tiken Jah Fakoly est mondialement reconnu comme un artiste engagé et militant, proposant des prestations scéniques explosives. Il revient aux sources et pour la première fois de sa carrière, s’entoure de musiciens jouant des instruments traditionnels d’Afrique de l’Ouest en proposant une version acoustique de ses plus grands titres, et des inédits.

Avenue de Béziers

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



A major figure in reggae and on the African continent, Tiken Jah Fakoly is recognized worldwide as a committed and militant artist, offering explosive live performances. Now, for the first time in his career, he returns to his roots with musicians playing traditional West African instruments, offering an acoustic version of his greatest hits, plus a number of previously unreleased tracks

Figura capital del reggae y del continente africano, Tiken Jah Fakoly es reconocido en todo el mundo como un artista comprometido y militante, que ofrece explosivas actuaciones en directo. Por primera vez en su carrera, ha vuelto a sus raíces, rodeado de músicos que tocan instrumentos tradicionales de África Occidental, para ofrecer una versión acústica de sus grandes éxitos, así como material inédito

Tiken Jah Fakoly, eine der wichtigsten Figuren des Reggae und des afrikanischen Kontinents, ist weltweit als engagierter und militanter Künstler bekannt, der explosive Bühnenauftritte bietet. Er kehrt zu seinen Wurzeln zurück und umgibt sich zum ersten Mal in seiner Karriere mit Musikern, die traditionelle westafrikanische Instrumente spielen, und präsentiert eine akustische Version seiner größten Titel sowie bisher unveröffentlichte Stücke

