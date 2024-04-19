Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival Esta Poulit Auzits

Catégories d’Évènement:
Festival Esta Poulit

Festival Esta Poulit Auzits, vendredi 19 avril 2024.

Festival Esta Poulit  Auzits Aveyron
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-19
fin : 2024-04-21

PROGRAMMATION 2024
* Vendredi 19 AVRIL:

SIDILARSEN

IPHAZE (Live Set)

+ 1 NOM à venir …

* Samedi 20 AVRIL:

CELKILT

MONTY PICON

+ 2 NOMS à venir …

3 ARTISTES arrivent encore et plein d’autres NOUVEAUTÉS 2024
BILLETTERIE
https://esta-poulit.festik.net
Plus d’informations: https://www.festivalestapoulit.com/

.

Auzits 12390 Aveyron Occitanie contact@tourisme-pays-rignacois.com

L’événement Festival Esta Poulit Auzits a été mis à jour le 2023-12-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS RIGNACOIS

