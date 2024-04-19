Festival Esta Poulit Auzits
Festival Esta Poulit Auzits, vendredi 19 avril 2024.
Festival Esta Poulit Auzits Aveyron
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-19
fin : 2024-04-21
PROGRAMMATION 2024
* Vendredi 19 AVRIL:
SIDILARSEN
IPHAZE (Live Set)
+ 1 NOM à venir …
* Samedi 20 AVRIL:
CELKILT
MONTY PICON
+ 2 NOMS à venir …
3 ARTISTES arrivent encore et plein d’autres NOUVEAUTÉS 2024
BILLETTERIE
https://esta-poulit.festik.net
Plus d’informations: https://www.festivalestapoulit.com/
Auzits 12390 Aveyron Occitanie contact@tourisme-pays-rignacois.com
L’événement Festival Esta Poulit Auzits a été mis à jour le 2023-12-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS RIGNACOIS
