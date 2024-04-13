MARCHÉ DE PRINTEMPS : LA SUZE AU NATUREL AU PORT La Suze-sur-Sarthe
La Suze-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe
Marché de printemps. Exposants sur le thème de la nature et l’environnement..
2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 18:00:00. .
AU PORT
La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Spring market. Exhibitors on the theme of nature and the environment.
Mercado de primavera. Expositores sobre el tema de la naturaleza y el medio ambiente.
Markt im Frühling. Aussteller zum Thema Natur und Umwelt.
