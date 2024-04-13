MARCHÉ DE PRINTEMPS : LA SUZE AU NATUREL AU PORT La Suze-sur-Sarthe, 13 avril 2024, La Suze-sur-Sarthe.

La Suze-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe

Marché de printemps. Exposants sur le thème de la nature et l’environnement..

2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 18:00:00. .

AU PORT

La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Spring market. Exhibitors on the theme of nature and the environment.

Mercado de primavera. Expositores sobre el tema de la naturaleza y el medio ambiente.

Markt im Frühling. Aussteller zum Thema Natur und Umwelt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12