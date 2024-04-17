ATELIER « Galets Barbapapa » MÉDIATHÈQUE DE CHAMPAGNEY Champagney
Le réseau des médiathèques Rahin et Chérimont vous propose de nombreuses activités ouverte à tous.
La médiathèque de Champagney vous propose un atelier « Galets Barbapapa ». Mecredi 17 avril à 15h, pour les enfants à partir de 5 ans .
Gratuit Sur réservation au 03 84 23 16 91 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-17 15:00:00
fin : 2024-04-17 17:00:00
MÉDIATHÈQUE DE CHAMPAGNEY 24 Grande rue
Champagney 70290 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté bibli.champagney@ccrc70.fr
L’événement ATELIER « Galets Barbapapa » Champagney a été mis à jour le 2024-03-26 par RONCHAMP TOURISME