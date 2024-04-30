Atelier écriture Médiathèque, La Foyothèque Nommay
Atelier écriture Médiathèque, La Foyothèque Nommay, mardi 30 avril 2024.
Atelier écriture Médiathèque, La Foyothèque Nommay Doubs
Atelier écriture animé par Eric PESSAN EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-30 18:30:00
fin : 2024-04-30 20:30:00
Médiathèque, La Foyothèque 18B Grande Rue
Nommay 25600 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté mediatheque-nommay@orange.fr
L’événement Atelier écriture Nommay a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par COORDINATION DOUBS