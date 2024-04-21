Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort Niort, dimanche 21 avril 2024.

Atelier d’écriture CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort Niort Dimanche 21 avril, 10h30

ECRIRE, pourquoi pas vous ?

Venez partager le plaisir d’écrire avec les ateliers (entre parenthèses), en explorant l’autobiographie, la fiction, l’écriture poétique, les jeux d’écriture etc.

Dimanche 21 AVRIL

Horaire : 10H 13H

Public : ado adulte

Lieu : CSC Champommier Champclairot 2 square G Clopeau à Niort

➡️ ➡️ sur inscription uniquement:

atelier.entre.parentheses79@gmail.com 06 86 34 95 67

CSC Champommier Champclairot Niort 79000 NIORT place Germaine Clopeau La Tour Chabot Niort 79000 Deux-Sèvres