Arromanches Liberty Show Arromanches-les-Bains
Arromanches Liberty Show Arromanches-les-Bains, vendredi 7 juin 2024.
Arromanches Liberty Show Arromanches-les-Bains Calvados
Dans le cadre de la British D-Day Week, exposition statique XXL de 300 véhicules historiques du Jour J, face aux vestiges du port artificiel Winston Churchill.
Scènes musicales Jazz band, Pipe band, chansons françaises.
Dans le cadre de la British D-Day Week, exposition statique XXL de 300 véhicules historiques du Jour J, face aux vestiges du port artificiel Winston Churchill.
Scènes musicales Jazz band, Pipe band, chansons françaises. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-07 18:00:00
fin : 2024-06-07 20:00:00
Plage d’Arromanches
Arromanches-les-Bains 14117 Calvados Normandie arromanches@bayeux-tourism.com
L’événement Arromanches Liberty Show Arromanches-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2024-04-02 par OT Bayeux Intercom