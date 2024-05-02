Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

AKUA NARU + ORNETT’O LOGIC Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers

Catégories d’Évènement:
AKUA NARU + ORNETT'O LOGIC Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers

AKUA NARU + ORNETT’O LOGIC Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers, jeudi 2 mai 2024.

AKUA NARU + ORNETT’O LOGIC Un mix de jazz, funk, groove et spoken word de hip hop et soul tout en passant par la trap et une forme de jazz avant-gardiste cette soirée sera inédit ! Jeudi 2 mai, 20h30 Le Tamanoir Prévente : Plein tarif : 12€ – Tarif réduit : 10€* // Sur place : Plein tarif : 15€ – Tarif réduit : 12€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-05-02T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-03T00:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-05-02T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-03T00:00:00+02:00

ORNETT ‘O LOGIC
Élaboré autour de la musique d’Ornette Coleman et de compositions personnelles, ce combo propose un mix de jazz, funk, groove et spoken word, drivé par le flow de la vocaliste jamaïcaine Natalie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyMv87nesAE

AKUA NARU
Akua Nura présentera son nouvel album intitulé « All About Love : New Visions », inspiré par l’icône afro-féministe Bell Hooks et son texte éponyme. Celui-ci explore la société et les idéaux amoureux. Akua Naru l’honore en reprenant la comprehension de l’amour comme une pratique de liberté. Cet album propose une nouvelle vision des chansons d’amour le long d’un spectre sonore allant du jazz à la soul en passant par le hip-hop.Qui dit amour, dit ensemble de cordes et c’est avec l’Ensemble Resonanz que l’album fut enregistré. On y retrouve aussi des featuring avec Tony Allen, Eric Benêt, Questlove, Christian Scott, Mulatu Astatke et bien d’autres.
Plummer.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0USxxC1xDSg

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 0147980363 http://www.letamanoir.com/ https://www.facebook.com/letamanoir/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.letamanoir.com/agenda/99-akua-naru-ornett-o-logic »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « LES DISQUES DU FLEUVE », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « Ornett ‘o Logic teaser », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RyMv87nesAE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyMv87nesAE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkxRt3mZ7NAl97xZnahV6xQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyMv87nesAE »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Akua Naru », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Buy THE SINGLE /Buy The Album « The Blackest Joy’ https://akuanaru.lnk.to/TheBlackestJoynn »Made It » feat Eric Benu00e9t is the second single release off Akua Naruu2019s third and forthcoming studio album, « The Blackest Joy » (out Apr 27,2018). The song, featuring Grammy Nominated Soul Veteran Eric Benu00e9t, is a celebratory and nostalgic blend of hip hop/soul. It speaks of triumph through tribulation and an arrival at power and joy through struggle, an assessment of where we have been and hopeful vision for where we are going. nnFilmed in Lomu00e9, Togo, West Africa and directed by LA based artist Joachim Zunke/Produced by Jahu00ebna Lousin & Togolese Activist-Rapper Elom 20ce, the video, the second in the series following the visually stunning « My Mother’s Daughter, » is an ode to Black joy and an aesthetic homage to the power of the human spirit in it’s strength to overcome. », « type »: « video », « title »: « AKUA NARU feat Eric Benu00e9t – Made It (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0USxxC1xDSg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0USxxC1xDSg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVQTN7snaCP6O5vxCi4iKuQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0USxxC1xDSg »}] Le Tamanoir, lieu dédié aux musiques du monde actuel, propose une programmation éclectique, originale et métissée. Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

jazz funk

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099