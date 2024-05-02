AKUA NARU + ORNETT’O LOGIC Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers, jeudi 2 mai 2024.

AKUA NARU + ORNETT’O LOGIC Un mix de jazz, funk, groove et spoken word de hip hop et soul tout en passant par la trap et une forme de jazz avant-gardiste cette soirée sera inédit ! Jeudi 2 mai, 20h30 Le Tamanoir Prévente : Plein tarif : 12€ – Tarif réduit : 10€* // Sur place : Plein tarif : 15€ – Tarif réduit : 12€

ORNETT ‘O LOGIC

Élaboré autour de la musique d'Ornette Coleman et de compositions personnelles, ce combo propose un mix de jazz, funk, groove et spoken word, drivé par le flow de la vocaliste jamaïcaine Natalie

AKUA NARU

Akua Nura présentera son nouvel album intitulé « All About Love : New Visions », inspiré par l’icône afro-féministe Bell Hooks et son texte éponyme. Celui-ci explore la société et les idéaux amoureux. Akua Naru l’honore en reprenant la comprehension de l’amour comme une pratique de liberté. Cet album propose une nouvelle vision des chansons d’amour le long d’un spectre sonore allant du jazz à la soul en passant par le hip-hop.Qui dit amour, dit ensemble de cordes et c’est avec l’Ensemble Resonanz que l’album fut enregistré. On y retrouve aussi des featuring avec Tony Allen, Eric Benêt, Questlove, Christian Scott, Mulatu Astatke et bien d’autres.

Plummer.

