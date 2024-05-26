SPECTACLE – VOYAGE EN ITALIE 8 place Marie-Louise Thionville, 26 mai 2024, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Salvatore Perri, accompagné de sa pianiste Tatsiana Molakava, vous propose une matinée musicale dédiée à la découverte de l’art de la mélodie… italienne ! Car les maîtres de la mélodies n’ont pas été seulement Fauré, Duparc, Debussy, mais aussi Bellini, Verdi, Puccini et Totsi. L’art du Belcanto finement ciselé dans un dialogue passionné entre la voix et le piano vous emmènera dans un voyage musical entre le 18ème et le 20ème dans le pays du soleil pour explorer ce répertoire si peu chanté, mais tellement riche en captivant.. Tout public

Dimanche 2024-05-26 11:00:00 fin : 2024-05-26 . EUR.

8 place Marie-Louise

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Salvatore Perri, accompanied by his pianist Tatsiana Molakava, invites you to a musical morning dedicated to discovering the art of Italian melody! For the masters of melody were not only Fauré, Duparc and Debussy, but also Bellini, Verdi, Puccini and Totsi. The art of Belcanto, finely chiselled in a passionate dialogue between voice and piano, will take you on a musical journey from the 18th to the 20th century in the land of the sun, to explore this repertoire so little sung, but so rich and captivating.

Salvatore Perri, acompañado por su pianista Tatsiana Molakava, le invita a una mañana de música dedicada a descubrir el arte de la melodía italiana Los maestros de la melodía no fueron sólo Fauré, Duparc y Debussy, sino también Bellini, Verdi, Puccini y Totsi. El arte de Belcanto, finamente cincelado en un apasionado diálogo entre la voz y el piano, le llevará en un viaje musical del siglo XVIII al XX en el país del sol para explorar este repertorio tan poco cantado, pero tan rico y cautivador.

Salvatore Perri und seine Pianistin Tatsiana Molakava laden Sie zu einer musikalischen Matinee ein, um die Kunst der italienischen Melodie zu entdecken! Denn die Meister der Melodien waren nicht nur Fauré, Duparc und Debussy, sondern auch Bellini, Verdi, Puccini und Totsi. Die Kunst des Belcanto, fein ziseliert in einem leidenschaftlichen Dialog zwischen Stimme und Klavier, wird Sie auf eine musikalische Reise zwischen dem 18. und 20. Jahrhundert in das Land der Sonne mitnehmen, um dieses so selten gesungene, aber so reiche und fesselnde Repertoire zu erkunden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME