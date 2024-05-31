Marathon de la Liberté 7 Rue du Carel Caen, 4 décembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

La 37ème édition du Marathon de la Liberté, Normandy Running Festival se déroulera du 31 mai au 2 juin 2024 à Caen, en Normandie dans le cadre des festivités du 80ème anniversaire du Débarquement. Au programme de cette nouvelle édition : un panel unique d’épreuves en hommage aux évènements du D-Day permettant à toutes et à tous de participer selon son niveau de pratique et ses envies.

Au programme :Le Marathon de la Liberté, l’épreuve reine au parcours empreint d’Histoire traversant les hauts lieux du débarquement ;Le Relais marathon, 42,195 km par équipe de 4 ;Le Semi-marathon Pegasus, la distance mythique qui s’élance du célèbre Pegasus Bridge ;Le 10km – Crédit Agricole Normandie, l’épreuve découverte du patrimoine caennais ;La Rochambelle, course-marche féminine au profit de la lutte contre le cancer ;Et les Foulées de la Liberté, 4 000 enfants originaires des établissements scolaires caennais.

Inscriptions ouvertes jusqu’au 29 mai 2024 sur marathondelaliberte.fr.

7 Rue du Carel

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



After its success in 2022 with an edition placed under the sign of the reunion, the Marathon de la Libere gives you an appointment for its 36th edition from 2 to 4 June 2023 – Caen in Normandy.

The Marathon de la Liberté, Normandy Running Festival was created in 1988 with the aim of paying tribute through sport, and more particularly through running, to the events of the D-Day. A strong tribute which is materialized among others by the courses of the events, crossing the high places of the D-Day and the Battle of Normandy (Juno and Sword beaches, Ouistreham Casino, Pegasus Bridge, etc.). With more than 20,000 participants each year, the event is on the heels of the biggest events in the discipline (Paris Marathon, 20 km of Paris, etc.). On the program of this sporting weekend, a unique panel of events allowing everyone to participate according to their level of practice and their desires: The Marathon de la Liberte, the queen event with a course steeped in history; The Marathon Relay, strength in numbers; The Pegasus Half Marathon, the mythical distance that starts from the famous Pegasus Bridge; Credit Agricole Normandie, the short distance during which the city is yours; La Rochambelle, a women’s race-walk in aid of the fight against cancer; Les Rollers de la Liberte, a 2-hour rando-course on a closed circuit; Les Foulees de la Liberte, 4,000 children from schools in Caen.

La 37ª edición del Marathon de la Liberté, Normandy Running Festival, se celebrará del 31 de mayo al 2 de junio de 2024 en Caen, Normandía, en el marco de las celebraciones del 80º aniversario del Día D. En el programa de esta nueva edición: un abanico único de pruebas en homenaje a los acontecimientos del Día D, que permitirá a todo el mundo participar en función de su nivel y sus ganas.

En el programa: El Maratón de la Libertad, la prueba emblemática, con un recorrido cargado de historia que recorre los puntos culminantes del desembarco del Día D; El Maratón por relevos, 42,195 km en equipos de 4 personas; El Medio Maratón Pegaso, la legendaria distancia que parte del famoso Puente Pegasole 10km – Crédit Agricole Normandie, una carrera para descubrir el patrimonio de Caen;La Rochambelle, una carrera-caminata para mujeres a beneficio de la lucha contra el cáncer;Y las Foulées de la Liberté, una carrera para 4.000 niños de las escuelas de Caen.

Inscripciones abiertas hasta el 29 de mayo de 2024 en marathondelaliberte.fr

Die 37. Ausgabe des Marathon de la Liberté, Normandy Running Festival, findet vom 31. Mai bis 2. Juni 2024 in Caen in der Normandie im Rahmen der Feierlichkeiten zum 80. Auf dem Programm steht eine einzigartige Auswahl an Wettkämpfen zu Ehren der Ereignisse des D-Day, an denen jeder teilnehmen kann, je nach seinem Können und seinen Wünschen.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Der Marathon de la Liberté, die Königsdisziplin mit einer geschichtsträchtigen Strecke, die durch die wichtigsten Orte der Landung der Alliierten führt; der Staffelmarathon, 42,195 km in Viererteams; der Pegasus-Halbmarathon, die legendäre Distanz, die vom berühmten Pegasus-Landungssteg ausgeht; der Pegasus-Halbmarathon, die legendäre Strecke, die vom Pegasus-Landungssteg ausgehtder 10km – Crédit Agricole Normandie, der Entdeckungslauf durch das Kulturerbe von Caen, die Rochambelle, ein Frauenlauf zugunsten des Kampfes gegen Krebs, und die Foulées de la Liberté, 4.000 Kinder aus den Schulen von Caen.

Anmeldungen sind bis zum 29. Mai 2024 unter marathondelaliberte.fr möglich

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par Calvados Attractivité