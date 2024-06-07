EPINAL TATTOO SHOW – SALON DU TATOUAGE 7 Avenue de Saint Dié Épinal, 7 juin 2024, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Convention Internationale du Tatouage d’Épinal.

L’équipe de Clockwork Event vous donne rendez-vous au Centre des Congrès pour la 4ème édition de la convention internationale du tatouage d’Epinal

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW ! 200 ARTISTES TATOUEURS, venus du monde entier (Usa, Indonésie, Grèce, Pologne,…)

retrouvez les meilleurs artistes tatoueurs du moment ! Faites vous tatouer pendant l’évènement en contactant directement l’artiste de votre choix !

3 JOURS DE CONVENTION : un week-end de festivités dans une ambiance conviviale ouvert à tous !

Concerts, concours de tatouage, animations, shopping, restauration et bar sur place…

Retrouvez prochainement toute la programmation sur notre site internet:https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

et nos réseaux sociaux : https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ et https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/ ». Adultes

Vendredi 2024-06-07 fin : 2024-06-09 . .

7 Avenue de Saint Dié

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



International Tattoo Convention in Epinal.

The Clockwork Event team is looking forward to seeing you at the Convention Center for the 4th edition of the International Tattoo Convention in Epinal

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW ! 200 TATTOO ARTISTS, from all over the world (Usa, Indonesia, Greece, Poland,?)

find the best tattoo artists of the moment! Get a tattoo during the event by contacting directly the artist of your choice!

3 DAYS OF CONVENTION: a weekend of festivities in a friendly atmosphere open to all!

Concerts, tattoo contest, animations, shopping, restaurant and bar on the spot?

You will soon find the whole program on our website: https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

and our social networks : https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ and https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/ »

Convención Internacional del Tatuaje en Epinal.

El equipo de Clockwork Event le espera en el Palacio de Congresos para la 4ª edición de la Convención Internacional del Tatuaje de Epinal

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW ! 200 ARTISTAS DEL TATUAJE de todo el mundo (EE.UU., Indonesia, Grecia, Polonia,…)

¡encuentre a los mejores tatuadores del momento! ¡Hazte un tatuaje durante el evento contactando directamente con el artista de tu elección!

3 DÍAS DE CONVENCIÓN: ¡un fin de semana de fiesta en un ambiente cordial y abierto a todos!

Conciertos, concurso de tatuajes, animaciones, compras, catering y bar in situ?

Pronto podrás encontrar el programa completo en nuestra página web: https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

y en nuestras redes sociales: https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ y https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/ »

Internationale Tattoo-Konvention von Epinal.

Das Team von Clockwork Event freut sich, Sie im Kongresszentrum zur 4. Ausgabe der internationalen Tattoo-Konvention von Epinal begrüßen zu dürfen

EPINAL TATTOO SHOW! 200 TATTOOKÜNSTLER aus der ganzen Welt (USA, Indonesien, Griechenland, Polen,?)

hier finden Sie die besten Tattoo-Künstler der Gegenwart! Lassen Sie sich während der Veranstaltung tätowieren, indem Sie den Künstler Ihrer Wahl direkt kontaktieren!

3 JOURS DE CONVENTION: Ein Festwochenende in einer freundlichen Atmosphäre, das für alle offen ist!

Konzerte, Tattoo-Wettbewerbe, Animationen, Shopping, Restaurants und Bars vor Ort?

Das gesamte Programm finden Sie demnächst auf unserer Website:https://www.epinal-tattoo-show.com/programme-convention-du-tatouage/

und unsere sozialen Netzwerke: https://www.instagram.com/epinaltattooshow/ und https://www.facebook.com/epinaltattooshow/ »

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION