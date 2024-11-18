SPECTACLE | A.N.G.S.T (NUIT DU CIRQUE) 6 Place Georges Guérin Verdun, 3 décembre 2023, Verdun.

Lucas Bergandi marche au-dessus du vide et accomplit des sauts incroyables en risquant à tout instant de chuter. Avec Angst, le fil-de-feriste explore ses peurs et réveille les nôtres, au plus près du danger.

« J’ai peur » : un jour de représentation, Lucas Bergandi, aguerri à la discipline circassienne de l’équilibrisme, fait cette confidence à un camarade croisé au Centre National des Arts du Cirque, le jongleur et metteur en scène et artiste associé Clément Dazin. Le spectacle terminé, le fil-de-feriste lui propose de travailler sur ce sujet tabou pour les acrobates. Présenté l’an dernier dans d’émouvantes circonstances (Lucas fit une chute), Angst (peur en allemand) a été créé à partir d’un double défi : aller au plus près des projections qui nourrissent la peur tout en proposant à un artiste d’éprouver les siennes. Clément Dazin et Lucas Bergandi approchent ce sentiment avec originalité et pudeur. Ils offrent une forme de déclaration d’amour à la vie, en déplaçant notre rapport à la chute et l’accident fatal. Si dans Angst, la peur prend toute sa place, elle est surtout racontée comme une émotion fondamentale de notre humanité.

Durée : 1h + Rencontre avec les artistes à l’issue de la représentation / Tout public à partir de 12 ans

Compagnie La Main de l’Homme

Conception,texte et jeu : Lucas Bergandi et Clément Dazin

Mise en scène : Clèment Dazin

Regard extérieur : Cédric orain et Mathilde Auneveux

Régie générale et création lumière : Tony Guérin

Régie et création sonore : Mathieu Ferrasson

Administration, production, diffusion :

La Magnanerie – Victor Leclère,

Anne Hermann, Sarah Bigot et Cécile Babin. Tout public

Lundi 2024-11-18 20:00:00 fin : 2024-11-18 21:00:00. 13 EUR.

6 Place Georges Guérin Eglise Jeanne d’Arc

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



Lucas Bergandi walks above the void, making incredible jumps with the constant risk of falling. With Angst, the fil-de-feriste explores his fears and awakens our own, as close to danger as possible.

« I’m scared »: one day during a performance, Lucas Bergandi, seasoned in the circus discipline of balancing, confides this to a fellow student at the Centre National des Arts du Cirque, juggler, director and associate artist Clément Dazin. When the show was over, the fil-de-feriste suggested he work on this taboo subject for acrobats. Presented last year in moving circumstances (Lucas had a fall), Angst (German for fear) was created from a double challenge: to get to the heart of the projections that feed fear, while at the same time offering an artist the chance to experience his own. Clément Dazin and Lucas Bergandi approach this feeling with originality and modesty. They offer a kind of declaration of love to life, by shifting our relationship with the fall and the fatal accident. While Angst is all about fear, it is above all told as a fundamental emotion of our humanity.

Running time: 1h + Meeting with the artists after the performance / Suitable for all audiences aged 12 and over

Compagnie La Main de l’Homme

Concept, text and performance: Lucas Bergandi and Clément Dazin

Stage direction: Clèment Dazin

Outsiders: Cédric orain and Mathilde Auneveux

Lighting and stage management: Tony Guérin

Sound engineering and design: Mathieu Ferrasson

Administration, production, diffusion :

La Magnanerie – Victor Leclère,

Anne Hermann, Sarah Bigot and Cécile Babin

Lucas Bergandi camina sobre el vacío, realizando saltos increíbles con el riesgo constante de caer. Con Angst, el fil-de-feriste explora sus miedos y despierta los nuestros, lo más cerca posible del peligro.

« Tengo miedo »: el día de una actuación, Lucas Bergandi, experimentado artista en la disciplina circense del equilibrio, se lo confiesa a un amigo que conoció en el Centre National des Arts du Cirque, el malabarista, director y artista asociado Clément Dazin. Al terminar el espectáculo, el equilibrista le pidió que trabajara sobre este tema tabú para los acróbatas. Presentado el año pasado en circunstancias conmovedoras (Lucas sufrió una caída), Angst (miedo en alemán) nació de un doble reto: acercarse lo más posible a las proyecciones que alimentan el miedo y, al mismo tiempo, invitar a un artista a experimentar el suyo propio. Clément Dazin y Lucas Bergandi abordan este sentimiento con originalidad y modestia. Ofrecen una especie de declaración de amor a la vida, al desplazar nuestra relación con la caída y el accidente mortal. En Angst, el miedo ocupa un lugar central, pero sobre todo se retrata como una emoción fundamental de nuestra humanidad.

Duración: 1 hora + Encuentro con los artistas después de la representación / Apto para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años

Compañía La Main de l’Homme

Concepto, texto e interpretación: Lucas Bergandi y Clément Dazin

Dirección escénica: Clèment Dazin

Vista exterior: Cédric orain y Mathilde Auneveux

Dirección de escena y diseño de iluminación: Tony Guérin

Dirección de sonido y escenografía: Mathieu Ferrasson

Administración, producción, distribución :

La Magnanerie – Victor Leclère,

Anne Hermann, Sarah Bigot y Cécile Babin

Lucas Bergandi geht über den Abgrund und vollführt unglaubliche Sprünge, wobei er jeden Moment Gefahr läuft, abzustürzen. Mit Angst erforscht der Drahtseilkünstler seine Ängste und weckt unsere Ängste, ganz nah an der Gefahr.

« An einem Aufführungstag vertraut Lucas Bergandi, ein erfahrener Zirkusartist, einem Kollegen an, den er am Centre National des Arts du Cirque kennengelernt hat, dem Jongleur und Regisseur Clément Dazin, der als Artist mit ihm zusammenarbeitet. Als die Vorstellung zu Ende war, schlug der Drahtseilartist ihm vor, an diesem für Akrobaten tabuisierten Thema zu arbeiten. Angst, das im letzten Jahr unter bewegenden Umständen aufgeführt wurde (Lucas stürzte), entstand aus einer doppelten Herausforderung: den Projektionen, die die Angst nähren, so nahe wie möglich zu kommen und gleichzeitig einem Künstler die Möglichkeit zu geben, seine eigenen Projektionen zu testen. Clément Dazin und Lucas Bergandi nähern sich diesem Gefühl auf originelle und schamhafte Weise. Sie bieten eine Art Liebeserklärung an das Leben, indem sie unser Verhältnis zum Sturz und zum tödlichen Unfall verschieben. In Angst nimmt die Angst einen wichtigen Platz ein, aber sie wird vor allem als eine grundlegende Emotion unserer Menschlichkeit erzählt.

Dauer: 1 Stunde + Treffen mit den Künstlern im Anschluss an die Vorstellung / Für alle ab 12 Jahren

Compagnie La Main de l’Homme (Die Hand des Menschen)

Konzeption,Text und Spiel: Lucas Bergandi und Clément Dazin

Regie: Clèment Dazin

Blick von außen: Cédric orain und Mathilde Auneveux

Allgemeine Regie und Lichtgestaltung: Tony Guérin

Tonregie und -gestaltung: Mathieu Ferrasson

Verwaltung, Produktion, Verbreitung :

La Magnanerie – Victor Leclère,

Anne Hermann, Sarah Bigot und Cécile Babin

