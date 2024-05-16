CONCERT | SIMON GHRAICHY 6 Place georges Guérin Verdun, 16 mai 2024, Verdun.

Simon Ghraichy secoue le classique ! En explorant les œuvres d’artistes espagnols ou sud-américains (sans oublier Liszt !), ce pianiste hors-norme à la carrière internationale propose un étourdissant voyage sonore.

Jeune talent français du piano, formé au Conservatoire de Paris, Simon Ghraichy a remporté des prix lors de concours à Rio de Janeiro ou Mexico et le Prix de la Fondation Georges Cziffra. D’origine libanaise et mexicaine, il a d’abord joué de nombreuses pièces du répertoire romantique avant de s’aventurer sur d’autres terres musicales. Il a signé en 2017 avec le prestigieux label Deutsche Grammophon pour une série d’enregistrements dont un premier disque, Héritages, qui met à l’honneur ses influences. Il a poursuivi en 2019 avec 33 où il confirme son goût de la découverte, célébré par la critique musicale. Ses récitals sont à l’image de sa curiosité. Ils croisent pièces méconnues et compositeurs célèbres. Simon Ghraichy nous propose un programme où les Espagnols Granados et Albeniz croisent les Sud-Américains Gottchlak, Marquez ou Ponce, sans oublier Liszt et sa Valse de Méphisto !

Durée : 1h15 / Tout public

Piano : Simon Ghraichy.

Jeudi 2024-05-16 20:30:00 fin : 2024-05-16 21:45:00. 13 EUR.

Simon Ghraichy shakes up classical music! Exploring the works of Spanish and South American artists (not forgetting Liszt!), this extraordinary pianist with an international career offers a dizzying voyage of sound.

A young French piano talent trained at the Paris Conservatoire, Simon Ghraichy has won prizes at competitions in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City, as well as the Prix de la Fondation Georges Cziffra. Of Lebanese and Mexican origin, he first played numerous pieces from the Romantic repertoire before venturing into other musical territory. In 2017, he signed with the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon label for a series of recordings, including a debut disc, Héritages, which showcases his influences. He followed this up in 2019 with 33, where he confirms his taste for discovery, celebrated by music critics. His recitals are a reflection of his curiosity. They combine little-known pieces with famous composers. Simon Ghraichy offers us a program where Spanish Granados and Albeniz meet South American Gottchlak, Marquez or Ponce, not forgetting Liszt and his Valse de Méphisto!

Duration: 1h15 / All audiences

Piano: Simon Ghraichy

Simon Ghraichy revoluciona la música clásica Explorando las obras de artistas españoles y sudamericanos (¡sin olvidar a Liszt!), este extraordinario pianista con una carrera internacional ofrece un vertiginoso viaje sonoro.

Joven talento francés del piano formado en el Conservatorio de París, Simon Ghraichy ha sido galardonado en los concursos de Río de Janeiro y Ciudad de México, así como con el Premio de la Fundación Georges Cziffra. De origen libanés y mexicano, comenzó interpretando numerosas piezas del repertorio romántico antes de aventurarse en otros territorios musicales. En 2017, firmó con el prestigioso sello Deutsche Grammophon para una serie de grabaciones, incluido un disco debut, Héritages, que muestra sus influencias. Siguió en 2019 con 33, en el que confirma su gusto por el descubrimiento, celebrado por la crítica musical. Sus recitales son un reflejo de su curiosidad. Combinan piezas poco conocidas con compositores famosos. Simon Ghraichy nos ofrece un programa en el que los compositores españoles Granados y Albéniz se encuentran con los sudamericanos Gottchlak, Márquez y Ponce, ¡sin olvidar a Liszt y su Valse de Méphisto!

Duración: 1h15 / Todos los públicos

Piano: Simon Ghraichy

Simon Ghraichy schüttelt die Klassik durch! Mit Werken spanischer und südamerikanischer Künstler (und nicht zu vergessen Liszt!) unternimmt dieser außergewöhnliche Pianist mit internationaler Karriere eine schwindelerregende Klangreise.

Simon Ghraichy ist ein junges französisches Klaviertalent, das am Pariser Konservatorium ausgebildet wurde. Er gewann Preise bei Wettbewerben in Rio de Janeiro und Mexiko-Stadt sowie den Preis der Georges-Cziffra-Stiftung. Mit libanesisch-mexikanischen Wurzeln spielte er zunächst zahlreiche Stücke aus dem romantischen Repertoire, bevor er sich in andere musikalische Gefilde wagte. 2017 unterschrieb er beim renommierten Label Deutsche Grammophon für eine Reihe von Aufnahmen, darunter die erste CD Héritages, die seine Einflüsse würdigt. Er setzte sie 2019 mit 33 fort, wo er seine Entdeckungslust bestätigt und von der Musikkritik gefeiert wird. Seine Recitals sind ein Spiegelbild seiner Neugier. Sie kreuzen unbekannte Stücke mit berühmten Komponisten. Simon Ghraichy präsentiert uns ein Programm, in dem die Spanier Granados und Albeniz auf die Südamerikaner Gottchlak, Marquez oder Ponce treffen, ohne Liszt und seinen Mephisto-Walzer zu vergessen!

Dauer: 1h15 / Für alle Altersgruppen

Klavier: Simon Ghraichy

