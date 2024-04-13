SPECTACLE | MORPHÉ 6 Place Georges Guérin Verdun, 13 avril 2024, Verdun.

Verdun,Meuse

Les enfants, Pierre a une histoire incroyable à vous raconter ! Elle parle de sa famille, d’exil mais surtout d’un incroyable théâtre où jouait son grand-père. Le clown cosmique Simon Falguières vous emmène à La Baleine Bleue, dans un spectacle entre gags et émerveillement visuel.

Pour sa nouvelle création, le comédien et metteur en scène Simon Falguières, accompagné de deux manipulateurs, a décidé de jouer pour les enfants. Il est Pierre, fils de Misha, une comédienne venue d’un lointain pays en guerre. Elle lui conte l’histoire extraordinaire de son grand-père, Rezzo. Ce clown cosmique avait construit dans son village un incroyable théâtre, La Baleine Bleue. C’est dans cet espace hors du temps qu’il racontait à sa fille des histoires fantastiques, dont son spectacle sur la naissance du monde : Morphè. Seul sur scène, Simon Falguières joue ce clown et les autres personnages dans un univers à la Chaplin, fait de dessins et de marionnettes, d’objets et d’apparitions. En véritable enchanteur, il transforme le plateau dans un spectacle ouvert à tous les émerveillements.

Durée : 1h / Tout public à partir de 7 ans

Compagnie le K

Texte mise en scène, scénographie et jeu : Simon Falguières

Accessoires et plateau : Alice Delarue

Création Lumières : Léandre Gans

Création sonore : Celsian Langlois

Création Costumes : Lucile Charvet

Assistant à la mise en scène : David Guez

Régie lumière : Léandre Gans – Lison Foulou

Régie plateau : Alice Delarue – Roméo Rebiere

Régie son : Celsian Langlois

Administration – Diffusion : Martin Kergoulay. Tout public

Samedi 2024-04-13 10:30:00 fin : 2024-04-13 11:30:00. 8 EUR.

6 Place Georges Guérin Eglise Jeanne d’Arc

Verdun 55100 Meuse Grand Est



Kids, Pierre has an incredible story to tell you! It’s about his family, exile and, above all, an incredible theater where his grandfather used to play. Cosmic clown Simon Falguières takes you to La Baleine Bleue, in a show of gags and visual wonder.

For his new creation, actor and director Simon Falguières, accompanied by two manipulators, has decided to play for children. He is Pierre, son of Misha, an actress from a distant war-torn country. She tells him the extraordinary story of his grandfather, Rezzo. This cosmic clown had built an incredible theater, La Baleine Bleue, in his village. It was in this timeless space that he told his daughter fantastic stories, including his show on the birth of the world: Morphè. Alone on stage, Simon Falguières plays this clown and the other characters in a Chaplin-like universe of drawings and puppets, objects and apparitions. A true enchanter, he transforms the stage into a show open to all kinds of wonder.

Running time: 1h / Suitable for all ages 7 and up

Compagnie le K

Text direction, set design and acting: Simon Falguières

Set and props: Alice Delarue

Lighting design: Léandre Gans

Sound design: Celsian Langlois

Costume design: Lucile Charvet

Assistant director: David Guez

Lighting control: Léandre Gans – Lison Foulou

Stage manager: Alice Delarue – Roméo Rebiere

Sound engineer: Celsian Langlois

Administration – Diffusion: Martin Kergoulay

Niños, Pierre tiene una historia increíble que contaros Es sobre su familia, el exilio y, sobre todo, un increíble teatro donde solía actuar su abuelo. El payaso cósmico Simon Falguières te lleva a La Baleine Bleue para un espectáculo lleno de gags y maravillas visuales.

Para su nueva creación, el actor y director Simon Falguières, acompañado de dos manipuladores, ha decidido jugar para los niños. Él es Pierre, el hijo de Misha, una actriz de un lejano país devastado por la guerra. Ella le cuenta la extraordinaria historia de su abuelo, Rezzo. Este payaso cósmico había construido en su pueblo un teatro increíble, La Baleine Bleue. Era en este espacio intemporal donde contaba a su hija historias fantásticas, incluido su espectáculo sobre el nacimiento del mundo: Morphè. Solo en el escenario, Simon Falguières interpreta a este payaso y a los demás personajes en un mundo a lo Chaplin de dibujos y marionetas, objetos y apariciones. Verdadero encantador, transforma el escenario en un espectáculo abierto a todo tipo de maravillas.

Duración: 1 hora / Para todos los públicos a partir de 7 años

Compañía Le K

Texto, dirección, escenografía e interpretación: Simon Falguières

Atrezzo y escenografía: Alice Delarue

Diseño de iluminación: Léandre Gans

Diseño de sonido: Celsian Langlois

Diseño de vestuario: Lucile Charvet

Ayudante de dirección: David Guez

Iluminación: Léandre Gans – Lison Foulou

Director de escena: Alice Delarue – Roméo Rebiere

Jefe de sonido: Celsian Langlois

Administración – Distribución: Martin Kergoulay

Kinder, Pierre hat euch eine unglaubliche Geschichte zu erzählen! Sie handelt von seiner Familie, vom Exil, aber vor allem von einem unglaublichen Theater, in dem sein Großvater gespielt hat. Der kosmische Clown Simon Falguières nimmt euch mit nach La Baleine Bleue, in eine Show zwischen Gags und visuellem Erstaunen.

Für seine neue Kreation spielt der Schauspieler und Regisseur Simon Falguières, begleitet von zwei Manipulatoren, für Kinder. Er ist Pierre, der Sohn von Misha, einer Schauspielerin aus einem fernen Land, in dem Krieg herrscht. Sie erzählt ihm die außergewöhnliche Geschichte seines Großvaters Rezzo. Dieser kosmische Clown hatte in seinem Dorf ein unglaubliches Theater gebaut, La Baleine Bleue (Der blaue Wal). In diesem zeitlosen Raum erzählte er seiner Tochter fantastische Geschichten, darunter auch sein Stück über die Entstehung der Welt: Morphè. Simon Falguières steht allein auf der Bühne und spielt diesen Clown und die anderen Figuren in einem Chaplin-ähnlichen Universum aus Zeichnungen und Marionetten, Objekten und Erscheinungen. Als wahrer Zauberer verwandelt er die Bühne in ein Spektakel, das für jedes Staunen offen ist.

Dauer: 1 Stunde / Für alle ab 7 Jahren

Compagnie le K

Text Regie, Bühnenbild und Spiel: Simon Falguières

Requisiten und Bühne: Alice Delarue

Lichtgestaltung: Léandre Gans

Tongestaltung: Celsian Langlois

Kostümbild: Lucile Charvet

Regieassistent: David Guez

Lichtregie: Léandre Gans – Lison Foulou

Bühnenregie: Alice Delarue – Roméo Rebiere

Tonregie: Celsian Langlois

Verwaltung – Vertrieb: Martin Kergoulay

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT GRAND VERDUN