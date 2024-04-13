ATELIER THÉÂTRE 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 13 avril 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre

ATELIER THÉÂTRE

Samedi 13 avril de 10h30 à 12h30 et de 14h à 17h

et dimanche 14 avril de 10h à 12h30

Pour comédiens amateurs – dès 15 ans

Avec Thylda Bares (metteuse en scène) et Paul Colom (comédien) de la compagnie In Itinere.

En lien avec le spectacle en création N Degrés de liberté, les artistes proposent d’aborder la pratique du théâtre sur tréteaux, théâtre itinérant et populaire par excellence depuis le moyen âge et jusqu’à la décentralisation théâtrale (en France).

Par des improvisations autour de textes de théâtre, nous rechercherons comment adapter les corps aux particularités du jeu sur tréteaux.

Tarif : 30€.

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Theater

THEATER WORKSHOP

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm

and Sunday April 14 from 10am to 12:30pm

For amateur actors ? from age 15

With Thylda Bares (director) and Paul Colom (actor) from compagnie In Itinere.

In connection with the new show N Degrés de liberté, the artists explore the practice of trestle theater, a popular itinerant theater par excellence from the Middle Ages to the decentralization of theater (in France).

Through improvisations based on theatrical texts, we’ll explore ways of adapting the body to the particularities of playing on trestles.

Price: 30?

Teatro

TALLER DE TEATRO

Sábado 13 de abril de 10.30 a 12.30 y de 14.00 a 17.00 horas

y el domingo 14 de abril de 10.00 a 12.30 horas

Para actores aficionados a partir de 15 años

Con Thylda Bares (directora) y Paul Colom (actor) de la compañía In Itinere.

En relación con el nuevo espectáculo N Degrés de liberté, los artistas explorarán la práctica del teatro de caballete, teatro popular ambulante por excelencia desde la Edad Media hasta la descentralización del teatro en Francia.

A través de improvisaciones basadas en textos teatrales, exploraremos cómo adaptar nuestros cuerpos a las particularidades del juego sobre caballetes.

Precio: 30

Theater

THEATERWORKSHOP

Samstag, 13. April von 10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr und von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr

und Sonntag, 14. April, von 10:00 bis 12:30 Uhr

Für Amateurschauspieler ? ab 15 Jahren

Mit Thylda Bares (Regisseurin) und Paul Colom (Schauspieler) von der Kompanie In Itinere.

In Verbindung mit dem Stück N Degrés de liberté, das gerade uraufgeführt wird, schlagen die Künstler vor, sich mit der Praxis des Bocktheaters zu beschäftigen, das seit dem Mittelalter und bis zur Dezentralisierung des Theaters (in Frankreich) ein Wander- und Volkstheater par excellence war.

In Improvisationen zu Theatertexten suchen wir nach Möglichkeiten, die Körper an die Besonderheiten des Spiels auf Böcken anzupassen.

Preis: 30?

