TOMBEAU POUR PALERME 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 5 avril 2024, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre

Texte Laurent Gaudé

Mise en scène Thomas Bellorini

Compagnie Gabbiano

Dès 14 ans

Durée 1h

Paolo Borsellino, juge antimafia sicilien, s’adresse à son ami Giovanni Falcone, lui aussi juge antimafia, assassiné quelques mois plus tôt. Ce sont les derniers moments de Borsellino qui sera tué en 1992. Lettre fictive qui montre l’engagement de ces personnes qui ont donné leur vie pour protéger la Sicile de la corruption, de l’injustice et du crime. Dernière marche du juge et sa fuite avortée à travers les rues de Palerme, son ultime déchirement pour la Sicile, cette mère violente dont il ne sait plus au bout du compte qui des justiciers ou des malfrats sont les fils légitimes.

Thomas Bellorini met en scène cette histoire contemporaine en musique avec une grande poésie.

> Un bord de scène est proposé avec l’équipe artistique à l’issue de la représentation.

DISTRIBUTION

Interprétation François Pérache

Violoncelle et arrangements musicaux Johanne Mathaly

PRODUCTION

Soutien Centquatre – Paris..

2024-04-05 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-05 . .

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Theater

Written by Laurent Gaudé

Directed by Thomas Bellorini

Gabbiano Company

Ages 14 and up

Running time 1h

Sicilian anti-Mafia judge Paolo Borsellino talks to his friend Giovanni Falcone, also an anti-Mafia judge, who was murdered a few months earlier. These were Borsellino?s last moments, when he was killed in 1992. A fictional letter that shows the commitment of those who gave their lives to protect Sicily from corruption, injustice and crime. The judge?s last march and his aborted escape through the streets of Palermo, his final heartbreak for Sicily, this violent mother whose legitimate sons he no longer knows whether they are vigilantes or thugs.

Thomas Bellorini poetically sets this contemporary story to music.

> A post-show talkback with the artistic team.

DISTRIBUTION

Performance François Pérache

Cello and musical arrangements Johanne Mathaly

PRODUCTION

Support Centquatre – Paris.

Teatro

Escrita por Laurent Gaudé

Dirigida por Thomas Bellorini

Compañía Gabbiano

A partir de 14 años

Duración 1 hora

Paolo Borsellino, un juez antimafia siciliano, habla con su amigo Giovanni Falcone, también juez antimafia, asesinado unos meses antes. Eran los últimos momentos de Borsellino, asesinado en 1992. Esta carta ficticia muestra el compromiso de quienes dieron su vida por proteger Sicilia de la corrupción, la injusticia y el crimen. La última marcha del juez y su huida abortada por las calles de Palermo, su desgarro final por Sicilia, esta madre violenta cuyos hijos legítimos ya no sabe si son los justicieros o los matones.

Thomas Bellorini pone música a esta historia contemporánea con gran poesía.

> Coloquio con el equipo artístico después del espectáculo.

DISTRIBUCIÓN

Interpretación François Pérache

Violonchelo y arreglos musicales Johanne Mathaly

PRODUCCIÓN

Con el apoyo de Centquatre – París.

Theater

Text Laurent Gaudé

Inszenierung Thomas Bellorini

Compagnie Gabbiano

Ab 14 Jahren

Dauer 1 Std

Paolo Borsellino, ein sizilianischer Antimafia-Richter, spricht mit seinem Freund Giovanni Falcone, der ebenfalls Antimafia-Richter war und einige Monate zuvor ermordet wurde. Dies sind die letzten Momente von Borsellino, der 1992 ermordet wird. Fiktiver Brief, der das Engagement dieser Menschen zeigt, die ihr Leben gaben, um Sizilien vor Korruption, Ungerechtigkeit und Verbrechen zu schützen. Der letzte Marsch des Richters und seine gescheiterte Flucht durch die Straßen von Palermo, seine letzte Zerrissenheit für Sizilien, diese gewalttätige Mutter, von der er am Ende nicht mehr weiß, ob die Bürgerwehr oder die Ganoven ihre rechtmäßigen Söhne sind.

Thomas Bellorini inszeniert diese zeitgenössische Geschichte mit Musik und großer Poesie.

> Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung wird ein Bühnenrand mit dem künstlerischen Team angeboten.

DISTRIBUTION

Interpretation François Pérache

Violoncello und musikalische Arrangements Johanne Mathaly

PRODUKTION

Unterstützung Centquatre – Paris.

