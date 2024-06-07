Party Ludo : Soirée quizz 4 place du fairage Périers, 7 juin 2024, Périers.

Périers,Manche

Voici venue la Party Ludo et sa soirée QUIZZ !!

Jouez en famille, entre amis mais aussi en équipe pour buzzer le plus rapidement possible et GAGNER… le droit d’être fier de vous et de votre team. Il y en aura pour tous les goûts et tous les âges. Si vous le souhaitez, vous pouvez apporter quelque chose à boire ou à manger à partager..

2024-06-07 20:00:00 fin : 2024-06-07 . .

4 place du fairage

Périers 50190 Manche Normandie



Here comes the Ludo Party and its QUIZZ evening!

Play with family and friends, but also as a team, to buzz in as quickly as possible and WIN? the right to be proud of yourself and your team. There’s something for all tastes and ages. If you like, you can bring something to eat or drink to share.

¡Llega la Ludo Party y su noche de QUIZZ!

Juega en familia, con amigos o en equipo para zumbar lo más rápido posible y GANAR… el derecho a estar orgulloso de ti mismo y de tu equipo. Habrá para todos los gustos y edades. Si quieres, puedes traer algo de comer o beber para compartir.

Die Ludo-Party mit ihrem QUIZZ-Abend ist da!

Spielen Sie mit der Familie, mit Freunden, aber auch im Team, um so schnell wie möglich einen Buzzer zu setzen und zu GEWINNEN? das Recht, stolz auf Sie und Ihr Team zu sein. Es wird für jeden Geschmack und jedes Alter etwas dabei sein. Wenn Sie möchten, können Sie auch etwas zu essen oder zu trinken mitbringen, um es mit anderen zu teilen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche