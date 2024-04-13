34ème Salon Antiquité Brocante du Pays d’Iroise Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Ploudalmézeau, samedi 13 avril 2024.

34ème Salon Antiquité Brocante du Pays d’Iroise Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Ploudalmézeau
Le salon antiquités brocante du pays d’Iroise regroupe chaque année depuis 34 ans maintenant une trentaine d’exposants professionnels proposant de la belle marchandise arts de la table, linge de maison, militaria, mobiliers vintage, objets anciens, livres, bijoux, jouets, tableaux, tapis, etc…1500 visiteurs chaque année pour chiner de belles choses ! .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-13 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-14 19:00:00
Rue Saint-Vincent Ferrier Halle multifonctions
Ploudalmézeau 29830 Finistère Bretagne brocante.gwital@gmail.com
