Spectacle musical au jardin rester dans la course 32 Rue de la Grillère Plaine-et-Vallées, 13 juin 2024, Plaine-et-Vallées.

Plaine-et-Vallées,Deux-Sèvres

Marilyne Lagrafeuil et Sébastien Chadelaud vont tenter de répondre à cette question : Comment rester dans la course ? Comment ne pas être un loser, un raté, vieillir sans que ça se voit, rester cool, tendance, populaire. Comment répondre à toutes les injonctions de notre société ultra-connectée ?.

2024-06-13 fin : 2024-06-13 . EUR.

32 Rue de la Grillère Au château de Leugny

Plaine-et-Vallées 79100 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Marilyne Lagrafeuil and Sébastien Chadelaud will try to answer this question: How do you stay in the race? How to avoid being a loser or a failure, how to age without showing it, how to stay cool, trendy and popular. How do you respond to all the injunctions of our ultra-connected society?

Marilyne Lagrafeuil y Sébastien Chadelaud intentarán responder a esta pregunta: ¿Cómo mantenerse en la carrera? ¿Cómo evitar ser un perdedor o un fracasado, cómo envejecer sin que se note, cómo mantenerse cool, a la moda y popular? ¿Cómo responder a todas las exigencias de nuestra sociedad ultraconectada?

Marilyne Lagrafeuil und Sébastien Chadelaud werden versuchen, eine Antwort auf diese Frage zu finden: Wie bleibt man im Rennen? Wie kann man kein Loser oder Versager sein, wie kann man älter werden, ohne dass man es sieht, wie kann man cool, trendy und beliebt bleiben? Wie kann man all den Aufforderungen unserer ultra-vernetzten Gesellschaft gerecht werden?

