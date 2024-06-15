3 ème Very good trip festival Château Bellocq
3 ème Very good trip festival Château Bellocq, samedi 15 juin 2024.
3 ème Very good trip festival Château Bellocq Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Au programme
TŌ YŌ (Rock Psyché / Japon)
MERMONTE (Pop orchestrale / France)
THE BIG IDEA (Rock foutraque / France)
THE HANGING STARS (Folk Rock / Angleterre)
THE CLOCKWORKS (Rock / Irlande) .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-15
fin : 2024-06-15
Château 4 rue du Château
Bellocq 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine verygoodtripfestival64@gmail.com
