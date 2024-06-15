3 ème Very good trip festival Château Bellocq, samedi 15 juin 2024.

3 ème Very good trip festival Château Bellocq Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Au programme

TŌ YŌ (Rock Psyché / Japon)

MERMONTE (Pop orchestrale / France)

THE BIG IDEA (Rock foutraque / France)

THE HANGING STARS (Folk Rock / Angleterre)

THE CLOCKWORKS (Rock / Irlande) .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-06-15

fin : 2024-06-15

Château 4 rue du Château

Bellocq 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine verygoodtripfestival64@gmail.com

L’événement 3 ème Very good trip festival Bellocq a été mis à jour le 2024-03-15 par OT Coeur de Béarn