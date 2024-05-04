ÉMILE ET IMAGES 1B Place Jean Bellières Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, 4 mai 2024, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville,Haute-Garonne

Revivez la magie des années 1980 en concert !

Après des années de succès avec le groupe toulousain Gold, Emile Wandelmer rejoint le groupe Images et ses deux fondateurs, Mario Ramsamy et Jean-Louis Pujade..

2024-05-04 fin : 2024-05-04 . 47 EUR.

1B Place Jean Bellières ALTIGONE

Saint-Orens-de-Gameville 31650 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Relive the magic of the 1980s in concert!

After years of success with the Toulousian band Gold, Emile Wandelmer joins the group Images and its two founders, Mario Ramsamy and Jean-Louis Pujade.

¡Reviva la magia de los años 80 en concierto!

Tras años de éxito con el grupo tolosano Gold, Emile Wandelmer se une al grupo Images y a sus dos fundadores, Mario Ramsamy y Jean-Louis Pujade.

Erleben Sie die Magie der 1980er Jahre in einem Konzert!

Nach erfolgreichen Jahren mit der Toulouser Gruppe Gold schließt sich Emile Wandelmer der Gruppe Images und ihren beiden Gründern, Mario Ramsamy und Jean-Louis Pujade, an.

