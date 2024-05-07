Spectacle de danse « Cendrillon : ballet recyclable » 14 rue de la Grâce de Dieu Saint-Valery-en-Caux, 7 mai 2024, Saint-Valery-en-Caux.

Saint-Valery-en-Caux,Seine-Maritime

COMPAGNIE LA FEUILLE D’AUTOMNE

Un grand remue-ménage plastique et chorégraphique à développement durable ! Dans Cendrillon : ballet recyclable, l’imagination mène le bal. Oubliez les pointes et les chignons, ici, on danse avec des sacs poubelle et des bouteilles en plastique. Partant de l’idée que la métamorphose est au cœur de Cendrillon, Philippe Lafeuille a transformé le conte de Perrault en une ode à l’environnement. Une métamorphose interprétée par des artistes polymorphes, en transformation constante, reliant la danse au théâtre, l’émotion à l’abstraction, la poésie vers l’émerveillement. Cendrillon nous emporte dans un voyage de l’ordinaire au merveilleux. Une œuvre colorée et poétique, laissant transparaître une sensibilité et une curiosité frappant l’imaginaire. Un spectacle inclassable dont on sort aussi enchanté que surpris. Laissez-vous emporter par ce tourbillon de transformations où l’ordinaire devient magie et où la grâce surgit du vol d’un sac plastique!

Durée 1h

Tarif B : 10 à 19€

Public : 6 ans +

>APÉRO-DANSE DU MARDI SOIR

Venez découvrir l’univers des chorégraphes et leur processus de création autour d’un verre et de mets à grignoter. Différentes recettes seront élaborées par les équipes de la médiathèque et du théâtre pour chaque rendez-vous !

Philippe Lafeuille et son spectacle Cendrillon : ballet recyclable

MARDI 7 MAI 18H45 à la médiathèque Christiane Doutart

Entrée libre sur réservation

au Théâtre Le Rayon Vert 02 35 97 25 41 ou à la médiathèque Christiane Doutart 02 35 97 23 35.

2024-05-07 20:00:00 fin : 2024-05-07 . .

14 rue de la Grâce de Dieu Rayon vert

Saint-Valery-en-Caux 76460 Seine-Maritime Normandie



COMPAGNIE LA FEUILLE D’AUTOMNE

A plastic and choreographic upheaval for sustainable development! In Cendrillon: ballet recyclable, imagination leads the way. Forget pointe shoes and chignons, here we dance with garbage bags and plastic bottles. Based on the idea that metamorphosis is at the heart of Cinderella, Philippe Lafeuille has transformed Perrault?s tale into an ode to the environment. A metamorphosis performed by polymorphous artists in constant transformation, linking dance to theater, emotion to abstraction, poetry to wonder. Cinderella takes us on a journey from the ordinary to the marvelous. A colorful, poetic work, revealing a sensitivity and curiosity that capture the imagination. An unclassifiable show that leaves you as enchanted as it does surprised. Let yourself be carried away by this whirlwind of transformations, where the ordinary becomes magic and grace emerges from the flight of a plastic bag!

Running time 1h

Rate B: 10 to 19?

Public : 6 years +

>TUESDAY EVENING APERO-DANCE

Come and discover the world of the choreographers and their creative process over a drink and a snack. Different recipes will be prepared by the mediatheque and theater teams for each event!

Philippe Lafeuille and his show Cendrillon : ballet recyclable

TUESDAY MAY 7 6:45pm at the Christiane Doutart multimedia library

Free admission on reservation

at Théâtre Le Rayon Vert 02 35 97 25 41 or at médiathèque Christiane Doutart 02 35 97 23 35

COMPAGNIE LA FEUILLE D’AUTOMNE

¡Una gran agitación plástica y coreográfica por el desarrollo sostenible! En Cendrillon: ballet reciclable, la imaginación marca el camino. Olvídate de las zapatillas de punta y los moños, aquí bailamos con bolsas de basura y botellas de plástico. Partiendo de la idea de que la metamorfosis está en el corazón de Cenicienta, Philippe Lafeuille ha transformado el cuento de Perrault en una oda al medio ambiente. Una metamorfosis interpretada por artistas polimorfos en constante transformación, que vincula la danza al teatro, la emoción a la abstracción, la poesía al asombro. Cenicienta nos lleva de lo ordinario a lo maravilloso. Una obra colorista y poética que revela una sensibilidad y una curiosidad que cautivan la imaginación. Un espectáculo inclasificable que le dejará tan encantado como sorprendido. Déjese llevar por este torbellino de transformaciones, donde lo ordinario se convierte en magia y la gracia surge del vuelo de una bolsa de plástico

Duración: 1 hora

Tarifa B: de 10 a 19 euros

Público: mayores de 6 años

>APERO-DANZA DEL MARTES POR LA NOCHE

Venga a descubrir el universo de los coreógrafos y su proceso de creación tomando una copa y un aperitivo. Los equipos de mediateca y teatro prepararán recetas diferentes para cada evento

Philippe Lafeuille y su espectáculo Cendrillon: ballet reciclable

MARTES 7 DE MAYO 18.45 h en la mediateca Christiane Doutart

Entrada gratuita previa reserva

en el Théâtre Le Rayon Vert 02 35 97 25 41 o en la Mediateca Christiane Doutart 02 35 97 23 35

COMPAGNIE LA FEUILLE D’AUTOMNE

Ein großer plastischer und choreografischer Aufruhr mit nachhaltiger Entwicklung! In Cendrillon: Ballet recyclingable führt die Fantasie den Ball an. Vergessen Sie Spitzenschuhe und Hochsteckfrisuren, hier wird mit Müllsäcken und Plastikflaschen getanzt. Ausgehend von der Idee, dass die Metamorphose das Herzstück von Aschenputtel ist, hat Philippe Lafeuille das Märchen von Perrault in eine Ode an die Umwelt verwandelt. Eine Metamorphose, die von polymorphen, sich ständig wandelnden Künstlern dargestellt wird, die Tanz und Theater, Emotionen und Abstraktion, Poesie und Staunen miteinander verbinden. Cendrillon nimmt uns mit auf eine Reise vom Gewöhnlichen zum Wunderbaren. Ein farbenfrohes und poetisches Werk, das eine Sensibilität und Neugierde erkennen lässt, die die Vorstellungskraft anregt. Ein unklassifizierbares Schauspiel, das einen verzaubert und überrascht. Lassen Sie sich von diesem Wirbelwind der Verwandlungen mitreißen, in dem das Gewöhnliche zur Magie wird und die Anmut aus dem Diebstahl einer Plastiktüte hervorgeht!

Dauer: 1 Stunde

Tarif B: 10 bis 19?

Publikum: 6 Jahre +

>APERO-TANZ AM DIENSTAGABEND

Entdecken Sie bei Getränken und Snacks die Welt der Choreografen und ihren Schaffensprozess. Verschiedene Rezepte werden von den Teams der Mediathek und des Theaters für jeden Termin zusammengestellt!

Philippe Lafeuille und sein Stück « Cendrillon: Ballett zum Wiederverwerten »

DIENSTAG, 7. MAI 18.45 Uhr in der Mediathek Christiane Doutart

Freier Eintritt mit Reservierung

im Theater Le Rayon Vert 02 35 97 25 41 oder in der Mediathek Christiane Doutart 02 35 97 23 35

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche