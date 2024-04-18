No changes for the members 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy Aix-en-Provence
Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône
Vimala Pons conçoit une résidence sous la forme d’un laboratoire expérimental au 3 bis f, où elle poursuit ses recherches autour de sa prochaine création en solo..
2024-04-18 17:00:00 fin : 2024-04-18 . .
109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f
Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Vimala Pons concedes a residency in the form of an experimental laboratory at 3 bis f, where she continues her research into her next solo creation.
Vimala Pons ha aceptado una residencia en forma de laboratorio experimental en 3 bis f, donde seguirá investigando sobre su próxima creación en solitario.
Vimala Pons hat eine Residenz in Form eines Versuchslabors im 3 bis f, wo sie ihre Recherchen für ihr nächstes Solowerk fortsetzt.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence