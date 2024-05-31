Murray Head en concert à Bischwiller 1 rue du stade Bischwiller, 31 mai 2024, Bischwiller.

Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin

Depuis les années 1960, Murray Head s’est imposé comme un artiste complet. Avec en partie émergée de son iceberg musical les énormes succès « Say I Ain’t So Joe » aux notes envoûtantes et cristallines et « One Night In Bangkok » à la synth-pop entêtante, il fait partie de ces artistes qui ont marqué l’histoire de la musique en une seule chanson..

2024-05-31 fin : 2024-05-31 21:30:00. EUR.

1 rue du stade

Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Since the 1960s, Murray Head has established himself as a complete artist. With the huge hits « Say I Ain?t So Joe », with its haunting, crystalline notes, and « One Night In Bangkok », with its heady synth-pop, forming the tip of his musical iceberg, he is one of those artists who have made music history with a single song.

Desde los años sesenta, Murray Head se ha consolidado como un artista completo. Con los enormes éxitos « Say I Ain?t So Joe », con sus notas inquietantes y cristalinas, y « One Night In Bangkok », con su embriagador synth-pop, que forman la punta de su iceberg musical, es uno de esos artistas que han hecho historia en la música con una sola canción.

Seit den 1960er Jahren hat sich Murray Head als Allround-Künstler etabliert. Mit der Spitze seines musikalischen Eisbergs, den riesigen Hits « Say I Ain?t So Joe » mit seinen betörenden, kristallklaren Noten und « One Night In Bangkok » mit seinem störrischen Synthie-Pop, gehört er zu den Künstlern, die mit einem einzigen Song Musikgeschichte geschrieben haben.

