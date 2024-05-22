Témoignage au Préau à Vire Normandie 1 Rue des Halles Vire Normandie, 22 mai 2024, Vire Normandie.

Vire Normandie,Calvados

Ce spectacle est né d’un processus d’écriture bilingue initié entre le metteuse en scène chilienne Paula Gonzalez Seguel et l’artiste Violeta Gal-Rodriguez, qui dans cette autofiction, questionne son tiraillement entre la France et le Chili, alors plongé dans la dictature de Pinochet.

Récit d’une exilée politique de deuxième génération, auscultation des traces laissées dans les corps par l’oppression, La Mémoire bafouée opère un incessant va-et-vient entre la mémoire personnelle et la mémoire historique, n’hésitant pas à utiliser le « nous » pour atteindre une forme d’universalité et interroger. Ce témoignage qui questionne une double identité, une culture chilienne et l’amour d’un pays en rupture sociale est à la croisée des langues et des langages artistiques, du théâtre, de la vidéo et de la musique, avec la présence sur scène d’un musicien à l’électro-violoncelle..

2024-05-22 18:00:00 fin : 2024-05-22 19:15:00. .

1 Rue des Halles

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie



The show is the result of a bilingual writing process initiated by Chilean director Paula Gonzalez Seguel and artist Violeta Gal-Rodriguez, who, in this autofiction, questions her tug-of-war between France and Chile, which was plunged into the Pinochet dictatorship at the time.

The story of a second-generation political exile, auscultation of the traces left in the body by oppression, La Mémoire bafouée moves back and forth between personal and historical memory, not hesitating to use the « we » to achieve a form of universality and questioning. This testimony, which questions a dual identity, Chilean culture and love for a country in social upheaval, is at the crossroads of languages and artistic languages, theater, video and music, with the presence on stage of an electro-cello musician.

Este espectáculo es el resultado de un proceso de escritura bilingüe iniciado por la directora chilena Paula González Seguel y la artista Violeta Gal-Rodríguez, que en esta autoficción se interroga sobre su tira y afloja entre Francia y Chile, sometido entonces a la dictadura de Pinochet.

Historia de una exiliada política de segunda generación, examen de las huellas dejadas en el cuerpo por la opresión, La Mémoire bafouée va y viene entre la memoria personal y la histórica, sin dudar nunca en utilizar el « nosotros » para alcanzar una forma de universalidad y de cuestionamiento. Este testimonio, que cuestiona una doble identidad, la cultura chilena y el amor a un país en convulsión social, se sitúa en la encrucijada de las lenguas y los lenguajes artísticos, el teatro, el vídeo y la música, con un músico de electro-celo en escena.

Dieses Stück entstand aus einem zweisprachigen Schreibprozess zwischen der chilenischen Regisseurin Paula Gonzalez Seguel und der Künstlerin Violeta Gal-Rodriguez, die in dieser Autofiktion ihre Zerrissenheit zwischen Frankreich und Chile, das damals unter der Pinochet-Diktatur stand, hinterfragt.

Die Erzählung einer politischen Exilantin der zweiten Generation, eine Untersuchung der Spuren, die die Unterdrückung in den Körpern hinterlassen hat, La Mémoire bafouée bewegt sich unaufhörlich zwischen der persönlichen und der historischen Erinnerung hin und her und zögert nicht, das « wir » zu verwenden, um eine Form von Universalität zu erreichen und zu hinterfragen. Dieses Zeugnis, das eine doppelte Identität, eine chilenische Kultur und die Liebe zu einem sozial zerrütteten Land in Frage stellt, ist eine Kreuzung von Sprachen und künstlerischen Sprachen, Theater, Video und Musik, mit der Bühnenpräsenz eines Musikers mit Elektro-Cello.

